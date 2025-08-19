FirstGroup Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 19

FirstGroup plc

19 August 2025

Director/PDMR Shareholding

FirstGroup plc (the "Company") announces that it was notified on today that Graham Sutherland, Chief Executive Officer sold 199,428 shares at 225.9 pence per share.

The transaction took place in London (XLON) on 19 August 2025.

Graham Sutherland continues to hold 565,132 shares representing over 200% of his salary. For the purposes of the minimum shareholding requirement in the Directors' Remuneration Policy the unvested shares under the deferred annual bonus plan (net of expected tax) are also included. At the present time these represent just over 130% of salary making a total of over 330% of annual salary against a target of 200%.

This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014.

LEI: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

Enquiries:

David Blizzard

Company Secretary

020 7291 0505

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Graham Sutherland 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name FirstGroup plc b) LEI 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93