FirstGroup Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, August 19
FirstGroup plc
19 August 2025
Director/PDMR Shareholding
FirstGroup plc (the "Company") announces that it was notified on today that Graham Sutherland, Chief Executive Officer sold 199,428 shares at 225.9 pence per share.
The transaction took place in London (XLON) on 19 August 2025.
Graham Sutherland continues to hold 565,132 shares representing over 200% of his salary. For the purposes of the minimum shareholding requirement in the Directors' Remuneration Policy the unvested shares under the deferred annual bonus plan (net of expected tax) are also included. At the present time these represent just over 130% of salary making a total of over 330% of annual salary against a target of 200%.
This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014.
LEI: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93
Enquiries:
David Blizzard
Company Secretary
020 7291 0505
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Graham Sutherland
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Chief Executive Officer
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
FirstGroup plc
b)
LEI
549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of 5p each
GB0003452173
b)
Nature of the transaction
Share sale
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregated Information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
£450,507.85
e)
Date of the transaction
19 August 2025
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted