Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Block Listing Application 19-Aug-2025 / 15:11 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("Fuller's" or "the Company") Block Listing Application The Company announces that application has been made to the FCA and the LSE for the listing of 1,000,000 "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each ("A" Ordinary Shares), reserved under existing block listing facilities, to trade on the LSE and to be admitted to the Official List of the FCA. All of these "A" Ordinary Shares are being reserved under an extension to the block listing relating to the "Conversion of "C" Ordinary Shares to "A" Ordinary Shares". It is expected that admission of these "A" Ordinary Shares will become effective on 21 August 2025. These "A" Ordinary Shares will rank pari passu with the existing "A" Ordinary Shares in issue and will be allotted from time to time in accordance with the conversion of "C" Ordinary Shares of 40p each to "A" Ordinary Shares. Enquiries: Rachel Spencer Company Secretary 020 8996 2073 19 August 2025 =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB00B1YPC344 Category Code: ALS TIDM: FSTA LEI Code: 213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 399305 EQS News ID: 2185998 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

August 19, 2025 10:11 ET (14:11 GMT)