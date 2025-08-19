Anzeige
19.08.2025 16:45 Uhr
19.08.2025 16:45 Uhr
204 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Block Listing Application

DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Block Listing Application 

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) 
Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Block Listing Application 
19-Aug-2025 / 15:11 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("Fuller's" or "the Company") 
 
  
 
  
 
Block Listing Application 
 
  
 
The Company announces that application has been made to the FCA and the LSE for the listing of 1,000,000 "A" Ordinary 
Shares of 40p each ("A" Ordinary Shares), reserved under existing block listing facilities, to trade on the LSE and to 
be admitted to the Official List of the FCA. All of these "A" Ordinary Shares are being reserved under an extension to 
the block listing relating to the "Conversion of "C" Ordinary Shares to "A" Ordinary Shares". 
 
  
 
It is expected that admission of these "A" Ordinary Shares will become effective on 21 August 2025. These "A" Ordinary 
Shares will rank pari passu with the existing "A" Ordinary Shares in issue and will be allotted from time to time in 
accordance with the conversion of "C" Ordinary Shares of 40p each to "A" Ordinary Shares. 
 
  
 
  
 
Enquiries: 
 
  
 
Rachel Spencer 
 
Company Secretary 
 
020 8996 2073 
 
  
 
19 August 2025 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      GB00B1YPC344 
Category Code: ALS 
TIDM:      FSTA 
LEI Code:    213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  399305 
EQS News ID:  2185998 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2185998&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 19, 2025 10:11 ET (14:11 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
