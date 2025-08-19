Entergy Corporation: Energize NOLA! Brings Community Together for Back-to-School Giveaway - Entergy

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / August 19, 2025 / More than 200 community members came together for Entergy New Orleans' annual Energize NOLA! Community Fair and Back-to-School Giveaway. The free event transformed The Green at Columbia Parc into a lively hub of activity, providing energy-saving tools, community resources, and back-to-school essentials.

Families participated in a variety of activities that combined fun with learning. Attendees enjoyed snowballs, live music, and face-painting, while science enthusiasts explored our interactive Arcs and Sparks demonstration. Students were also gifted backpacks filled with essential school supplies to help them start the academic year prepared and confident.

"Energize NOLA! Community Fair is a celebration of our deep commitment to the city of New Orleans," said Stephanie Willis, director of public affairs at Entergy New Orleans. "We're proud to support our neighbors by providing resources that empower families and help students start the school year ready to succeed."

The event connected families with valuable community resources. United Way of Southeast Louisiana and Green Light New Orleans shared information about their support services and sustainability programs, while Energy Smart provided free energy-saving tools and practical tips for lowering household energy costs.

Guests also had an opportunity to tour Entergy's Mobile Command Unit and gain insight into the company's emergency response and support operations. To add to the excitement, several Entergy employees rode in the company's bucket trucks, rising 80 feet into the air to provide attendees a firsthand look at the vital work linemen do every day to keep our communities powered.

View original content here.

Entergy Corporation

Entergy produces, transmits and distributes electricity to power life for 3 million customers through our operating companies in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. We're investing for growth and improved reliability and resilience of our energy system while working to keep energy rates affordable for our customers. We're also investing in cleaner energy generation like modern natural gas, nuclear and renewable energy. A nationally recognized leader in sustainability and corporate citizenship, we deliver more than $100 million in economic benefits each year to the communities we serve through philanthropy, volunteerism and advocacy. Entergy is a Fortune 500 company headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, and has approximately 12,000 employees. Learn more at entergy.com and follow @Entergy on social media.

Corporate Social Responsibility at Entergy

For more than 100 years, Entergy has powered life in our communities through strategic philanthropy, volunteerism and advocacy. Entergy's corporate social responsibility initiatives help create and sustain thriving communities, position the company for sustainable growth and are aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Our top CSR priorities are education/workforce development, poverty solutions/social services and environmental programs. Entergy annually contributes $16-$18 million in shareholder-funded grants to approximately 2,000 nonprofit organizations in the communities where we operate. In addition, our employees volunteer more than 100,000 hours in those communities' values at more than $3 million.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Entergy Corporation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Entergy Corporation

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/entergy

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Entergy Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/utilities/energize-nola-brings-community-together-for-back-to-school-giveaway-entergy-1062853