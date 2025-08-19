PRESS RELEASE: NACON ANNOUNCES UPCOMING OFFICIALLY LICENSED REVOSIM BUNDLE RS PURE FOR PLAYSTATION 5

NACON ANNOUNCES UPCOMING OFFICIALLY LICENSED REVOSIM BUNDLE RS PURE FOR PLAYSTATION 5

Lesquin, August 19th, 2025 - NACON is proud to announce that its upcoming Revosim RS PURE sim racing bundle has been officially licensed by Sony Interactive Entertainment for PlayStation®5 console. The Direct Drive bundle includes a 9Nm wheelbase, a 100kg Load Cell pedal set, and a fully customizable steering wheel.

This new officially licensed bundle marks Revosim's debut on PlayStation®5 console, combining high performance, modularity, and accessibility. It will be part of the Revosim ecosystem, ensuring compatibility with a range of future and existing components designed to expand and customize the sim racing experience.

The announcement follows the successful PC* launch of the RS PURE in June 2025, which introduced Revosim's first Direct Drive model to sim racing enthusiasts. The PlayStation®5 console version will offer the same precision engineering and immersive experience.

Details on technical specifications, price and release date will be revealed in the coming weeks.

"The entire Revosim team is extremely proud to soon be offering a new comprehensive bundle for PlayStation®5 console users. This collaboration reflects our ongoing commitment to providing gamers with ever greater immersion, realism, and enjoyment. As sim racing enthusiasts, we design each product with precision and attention to detail to deliver an experience that faithfully replicates the sensations of racing. With Revosim, NACON is strengthening its strategic position at the crossroads of racing game development and sim racing hardware manufacturing, offering immersive and exhilarating racing experiences to all drivers - whether they compete at the highest level or simply share a passion for the sport." - Sébastien Waxin, Head of Racing at NACON.

Find all NACON Revosim assets on https://www.nacongaming.com/accessoires/revosim

Find all NACON games and accessories on nacongaming.com

*PC compatibility not tested or endorsed by Sony Interactive Entertainment.

About NACON

NACON is a company of the BIGBEN Group founded in 2019 to optimize its know-how through strong synergies in the video game market. By bringing together its 16 development studios, the publishing of AA video games, the design and distribution of premium gaming devices, NACON focuses 30 years of expertise at the service of players. This new unified business unit strengthens NACON's position in the market and enables it to innovate by creating new unique competitive advantages. https://www.nacongaming.com/

" ", "PlayStation", "PS5" are registered trademarks or trademarks of Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc.

Attachment