Jean Laurent Poitou

appointed Chief Executive Officer of Ipsos



Paris, 19 August 2025 - The Board of Directors of Ipsos met this morning, August 19, 2025. It decided to appoint Jean-Laurent Poitou as the new Chief Executive Officer, replacing Ben Page, whose term of office will end on 15 September.

The Board considers that the market served by Ipsos is significant and dynamic. The demand from businesses and public institutions to obtain, as quickly as possible, all the data relating to their environment, their markets, their competitors, their performance and their opportunities remains strong. However, this demand is evolving. Ipsos' clients must continue to be able to access reliable and trustworthy information, produced securely and analysed with precision - but in significantly shorter timeframes, regardless of the source: either people themselves - citizens, clients, consumers - or digital models. These models have been made possible and relevant by increasing data digitalization and the acceleration of artificial intelligence technologies and require to be handled with the rigour that characterizes Ipsos.

The Board believes that Ipsos, thanks to its scale, the expertise of its teams, its geographic coverage, the diversity of its services, and the trust expressed many times by its clients, is ideally positioned to meet these needs and therefore to regain a higher growth trajectory than the one it recorded in recent years.

The Board acknowledges the work undertaken by Ben Page in this regard since his appointment as CEO of Ipsos on November 15, 2021. Nevertheless, it has decided to appoint a new CEO, with the objective of giving Ipsos and its teams the momentum needed to adopt and implement a realistic and credible growth plan.

Jean Laurent Poitou is an engineer and a graduate of the École Polytechnique. He is familiar with emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, and especially with methods that facilitate their implementation within businesses. He spent more than 30 years at Accenture, in Europe as well as in the United States and Asia, where he held senior international management positions. For the past four years, he has led the "Digital and Technology Services" practice at Alvarez & Marsal across Europe, the Middle East and Africa. In these two professional services companies, Jean Laurent has supported numerous companies in their digital transformation, technological modernisation, and artificial intelligence initiatives.

Ipsos intends, and will demonstrate its ability, to play an active role in the transformation of its industry, a necessity given the challenges faced by businesses and institutions worldwide. Ipsos will strengthen its leadership provided it deploys its new capabilities for rapid data production, analysis and reporting without delay.

The Board wishes to thank Ben Page for his achievements over the past several years.

Ben Page said: "Having spent 38 years at Ipsos, joining MORI (now Ipsos UK) as a trainee, and later spending many years as CEO of the UK and Ireland business, and since 2021, Global CEO of Ipsos, now is a good time to hand over the reins at the age of 60. I am so proud of what we have achieved at Ipsos over the last few decades. In very few other businesses would you travel the world, work with Presidents and Prime Ministers, and with some of the world's largest companies and make lifelong friendships with so many clients and colleagues."

The Board welcomes Jean Laurent Poitou, confident that, together with the thousands of professionals working at Ipsos, he will successfully lead its transformation. His scientific and technical expertise, international management experience, and knowledge of markets and businesses are key assets that will help Ipsos achieve its ambitions.

Jean Laurent Poitou declared: "I am delighted and determined to lead Ipsos into the next chapter of its growth as the company approaches fifty years of exceptional market leadership, global expansion and service diversification through acquisitions and innovation. I will draw on my experience in growth and innovation in Europe, Asia-Pacific and worldwide within major professional services firms to accelerate Ipsos' development. I know that Ipsos' reputation with its clients, the quality and commitment of its teams, and the existing initiatives leveraging artificial intelligence and technology for competitive advantage are strong foundations on which we can build to transform the company. We will build for our clients an increasingly differentiated market and opinion research company, powered by science, technology, artificial intelligence, while remaining true to the values that have made Ipsos' success."

Jean Laurent Poitou will assume his new role on September 15. Ben Page will remain CEO until that date.

ABOUT IPSOS

Ipsos is one of the largest market research companies in the world, present in 90 markets and employing nearly 20,000 people.

Our passionately curious research professionals, analysts and scientists have built unique multi-specialist capabilities that provide true understanding and powerful insights into the actions, opinions and motivations of citizens, consumers, patients, customers or employees. Our 75 solutions are based on primary data from our surveys, social media monitoring, and qualitative or observational techniques.

"Game Changers" - our tagline - summarises our ambition to help our 5,000 clients navigate with confidence our world of rapid change.

Founded in France in 1975, Ipsos has been listed on the Euronext Paris since 1 July 1999. The company is part of the SBF 120, Mid-60 indices and is eligible for the Deferred Settlement Service (SRD).

ISIN code FR0000073298, Reuters ISOS.PA, Bloomberg IPS:FP

www.ipsos.com

35 rue du Val de Marne

75 628 Paris, Cedex 13 France

Tel. +33 1 41 98 90 00

Attachment