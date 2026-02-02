Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 02.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
KI für Verteidigung: Der Countdown zu einer der heißesten AI-Hightech-Stories 2026 beginnt jetzt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 923860 | ISIN: FR0000073298 | Ticker-Symbol: IPZ
Tradegate
02.02.26 | 14:54
35,620 Euro
-0,34 % -0,120
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
1-Jahres-Chart
IPSOS SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
IPSOS SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
35,40035,48015:39
35,40035,48015:39
PR Newswire
02.02.2026 15:18 Uhr
88 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Tribesigns Awarded as MeetBrands' Top 50 Emerging Overseas Consumer Brands by BeyondClick and Ipsos

NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tribesigns, a globally recognized furniture manufacturer and retailer, recently earned a spot on MeetBrands' 2025 Top 50 Emerging Overseas Consumer Brands list at the 2025 Global Emerging Brands Digital Marketing Summit.

Tribesigns Awarded as MeetBrands Top 50 Emerging Overseas Consumer Brands by BeyondClick and Ipsos

The summit was held in Shenzhen, China, on January 16, 2026, where the MeetBrands' 2025 Top 50 Emerging Overseas Consumer Brands list was jointly released by BeyondClick, a digital marketing services provider, and Ipsos, a global market and social research firm.

The list spans eight major consumer product categories, including consumer electronics, electronics accessories, home appliances, beauty and skincare, home and living, personal care appliances, trendy apparel, and sports and outdoors, and it highlights the growing momentum and global competitiveness of emerging international consumer brands.

Tribesigns Awarded as MeetBrands Top 50 Emerging Overseas Consumer Brands by BeyondClick and Ipsos

"We are honored to receive this recognition," said Peter Wang, CEO of Tribesigns. "It not only affirms our continued progress in brand development and operational execution, but also encourages us to remain agile and resilient as we navigate an evolving global marketplace and pursue sustainable, long-term growth."

A day earlier, on January 15, 2026, the 2026 PR Newswire Communications Awards were held in Shanghai, China, where Tribesigns received the 2026 PR Newswire Excellence in Multichannel Communications Award from Cision & PR Newswire, recognizing the company's strategic and innovative approach to international brand communications in the home furnishings sector.

Winning two recognitions in close succession demonstrates Tribesigns' growing brand presence and reinforces its long-term business strategy. Going forward, Tribesigns will continue to deliver on its brand mission by putting customers first, maintaining a strong commitment to quality, while offering uniquely designed furniture solutions that address real-world lifestyle needs.

About Tribesigns

Tribesigns is a global furniture designer and manufacturer. With the brand line "Designed for Life", its philosophy reflects a commitment to individual lifestyle preferences and environmentally responsible design choices.

Tribesigns is widely recognized for its distinctive and refined furniture designs. Many of its latest models are developed exclusively for the brand, offering original pieces that combine individuality, craftsmanship, and enduring aesthetic appeal.

For more information about Tribesigns, please visit https://tribesigns.com/, Amazon, B2B, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest and TikTok.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2872492/2.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2872491/1.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tribesigns-awarded-as-meetbrands-top-50-emerging-overseas-consumer-brands-by-beyondclick-and-ipsos-302674664.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Vorsicht, geheim!
2026 startet mit einem Paukenschlag: Der DAX outperformt den US-Markt, Nachzügler holen auf. Ein erstes Signal, dass der Bullenmarkt an Breite gewinnt. Während viele Anleger weiter auf die großen Tech-Namen setzen, hat sich im Hintergrund längst ein Umschwung vollzogen. Der Fokus verschiebt sich weg von überteuerten KI-Highflyern hin zu soliden Qualitätswerten aus der zweiten Reihe.

Anleger, die jetzt clever agieren, setzen nicht auf das, was war, sondern auf das, was kommt. Unternehmen mit gesunder Bilanz, unterschätztem Potenzial und begrenztem Abwärtsrisiko könnten 2026 zu den großen Gewinnern zählen. Die Gefahr einer schärferen Korrektur bleibt real, gerade für passiv aufgestellte Investoren.

In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau jetzt das Potenzial für überdurchschnittliche Renditen bieten. Stark, günstig und bislang kaum im Fokus.

Jetzt kostenlosen Report herunterladen – bevor es andere tun!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.