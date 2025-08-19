VIEW AS PDF

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 19, 2025) - StrategX Elements Corp. (CSE: STGX) ("StrategX" or the "Company"), announces that it has closed its non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") previously announced on August 7, 2025. Under the Offering, the Company issued 3,712,000 Units at a price of $0.08 per unit for gross proceeds of $296,960. Refer to August 7, 2025, news release for further information on the Offering.

All securities issued under the Offering are subject to a hold period expiring December 20, 2025, issuance in accordance with the policies of the CSE and applicable securities laws.

About StrategX

StrategX is a Canadian exploration company focused on discovering energy transition metals in northern Canada. The Company is currently advancing multiple high-potential targets for critical minerals and graphite on the Melville Peninsula, Nunavut. With a first-mover advantage in a significantly underexplored region, StrategX offers a unique opportunity for investors to participate in multiple discoveries and the development of new mineral districts vital to the global energy transition.

Darren G. Bahrey

CEO

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulations services accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

All statements included in this press release that address activities, events, or developments that the Company expects, believes, or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions made by the Company based on its experience, perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. In addition, these statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections, and other forward-looking statements will prove inaccurate, certain of which are beyond the Company's control. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend to revise or update these forward-looking statements after the date hereof or revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated events.

