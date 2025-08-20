

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Accenture (ACN) has acquired Superdigital, a U.S.-based social and influencer marketing agency, integrating it into Accenture Song to expand end-to-end social marketing capabilities spanning audience strategy, content creation, commerce, and performance measurement.



Founded in 2013, Superdigital's 40+ creators, strategists, and managers are known for short-form video expertise, platform-native content, and data-driven community building.



This acquisition strengthens Accenture Song's ability to deliver growth and cultural relevance to clients across technology, consumer goods, gaming, and entertainment sectors.



Sean Lackey of Accenture Song highlighted that evolving marketing demands, driven by AI and consumer expectations, make social media the first touchpoint for many brands. He noted that Superdigital enhances Accenture Song's creative, data, and technology integration, supporting marketing reinvention.



Biz Hennigan of Superdigital stated the agency has spent a decade pushing bold, nontraditional brand strategies and sees joining Accenture Song as a chance to amplify its creative approach with advanced technology and scale.



Tuesday ACN closed at $255.88, up 2.71%, and traded after hours at $254.89, down 0.39%, on the NYSE.



