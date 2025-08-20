George Town, Cayman Islands,--(Newsfile Corp. - August 20, 2025) - Q ALGO, an SaaS-based algorithmic trading platform by Coffee With Q and developed by software engineer and digital strategist Qamar "Q" Zaman, has launched Beta 2 of the Q Algo Zero DTE SPX trading system. The tool is designed to help traders make faster, more consistent decisions in Zero DTE SPX, SPY, and ES options markets. The beta is now available to retail traders through the Coffee With Q educational platform.





Qamar Zaman is a veteran software engineer with over 30 years of experience building enterprise-level software for banks and manufacturing systems. Today, he applies that technical background to financial markets with a mission: making algorithmic trading easier to understand and apply.

Q Algo Zero DTE SPX is a visual, rules-based system aimed at simplifying complex market analysis. The software transforms traditional technical indicators into digestible metaphors--such as "gift boxes" for market entries and "pancakes" for price patterns--designed to make decision-making more intuitive for new and experienced traders alike.

Key features include:

Multi-panel dashboard for tracking market momentum, timing, and direction

Color-coded trade signals using simplified chart language

AI-enhanced signals that do not require deep technical knowledge

Trade tracking without emotional bias

30-day learning sandbox to observe without risk

Zaman developed Q Algo after expressing frustration with traditional trading education. Rather than focus on memorizing strategies, he designed a system that aligns with how people naturally make decisions--through clear visuals, metaphors, and storytelling.

That mission came full circle when Q's original trading mentor used the system and achieved a perfect 10-for-10 trading day. "If my teacher tells me I'm now his teacher, it's more than about money," said Zaman.

About Q ALGO

Q Algo is not a brokerage, signal service, or financial advisor. It is a software-based decision-support tool intended for traders who want to develop their own confidence and methodology. Zaman offers live demos and weekly strategy discussions through his podcast and educational portal Coffee With Q, which has become a growing hub for traders seeking community and clarity.

In a recent episode, Zaman showcased multiple real-time trades that followed the system's signals--delivering measurable results without over-relying on traditional charting or complicated jargon.

FULL DISCLAIMER

Trading involves substantial risk and is not suitable for all investors. Q Factor is not an advisory or execution service. Past results do not guarantee future performance. Full disclosures, including CFTC Rule 4.41 compliance and hypothetical performance limitations, are available on the product site.

