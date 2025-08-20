

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Geberit AG (GBERY.PK, GBERF.PK), a Swiss maker of sanitary products and related systems, reported that its net income for the second quarter decreased to 151.2 million Swiss francs from 159.8 million francs in the prior year. On a per share basis, net income was 4.57 francs down from 4.82 francs in the previous year.



Net sales for the second quarter declined about 1.8% to 786.5 million francs from 800.7 million francs last year. But quarterly net sales, adjusted for currency effects, increased by 2.5%.



For 2025, the company expects growth in net sales in local currencies of around 4% and an EBITDA margin of around 29%. The EBITDA margin in the second half of the year is always lower than in the first half due to seasonal factors.



