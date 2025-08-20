Waaree Energies says its planned acquisition of Enel Green Power India is still under discussion, with some commercial terms under review, rejecting media reports that the deal is collapsing. From pv magazine India Waaree Energies has issued a clarification on media reports that its planned acquisition of Enel Green Power India is collapsing. In a regulatory filing, the company said some commercial terms of the agreement remain under review and discussions are ongoing. Waaree said it will make disclosures in line with Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India's listing rules. ...

