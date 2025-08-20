Image Systems AB: Image Systems' Business Unit RemaSawco Receives Order from G3 Gausdal Treindustrier in Norway Valued at Just Under SEK 1.3 Million

RemaSawco has signed an agreement with the Norwegian group G3 Gausdal Treindustrier for an upgrade of the sawline at its sawmill in Gausdal. The total order value amounts to just under SEK 1.3 million.

The agreement, concluded with the Norwegian wood processing group Gausdal Treindustrier AS, includes an upgrade of the sawline at the company's Gausdal sawmill. In addition to the sawline upgrade, the agreement also comprises a service level agreement (SLA) and training for the customer's personnel.

The total order value is just under SEK 1.3 million, with commissioning costs to be added.

Delivery, installation, and commissioning are scheduled for autumn 2025.

"With this upgrade from RemaSawco, we feel that we are securing the future of our sawline in Gausdal in a very solid way."



says Oskar Aarnes, Production Director, G3 Gausdal

"It is always energizing when our existing customers choose to renew their confidence in RemaSawco."



says Emilien Saindon, CEO, RemaSawco

