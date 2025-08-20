Anzeige
Mittwoch, 20.08.2025
WKN: A12DWB | ISIN: SE0006421871 | Ticker-Symbol: 0QD
Frankfurt
20.08.25 | 08:12
0,151 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Image Systems AB: Image Systems' Business Unit RemaSawco Receives Order from G3 Gausdal Treindustrier in Norway Valued at Just Under SEK 1.3 Million

RemaSawco has signed an agreement with the Norwegian group G3 Gausdal Treindustrier for an upgrade of the sawline at its sawmill in Gausdal. The total order value amounts to just under SEK 1.3 million.

The agreement, concluded with the Norwegian wood processing group Gausdal Treindustrier AS, includes an upgrade of the sawline at the company's Gausdal sawmill. In addition to the sawline upgrade, the agreement also comprises a service level agreement (SLA) and training for the customer's personnel.

The total order value is just under SEK 1.3 million, with commissioning costs to be added.

Delivery, installation, and commissioning are scheduled for autumn 2025.

"With this upgrade from RemaSawco, we feel that we are securing the future of our sawline in Gausdal in a very solid way."


says Oskar Aarnes, Production Director, G3 Gausdal

"It is always energizing when our existing customers choose to renew their confidence in RemaSawco."


says Emilien Saindon, CEO, RemaSawco

For further information, please contact:

Emilien Saindon
CEO
emilien.saindon@imagesystems.se

Image Systems is a Swedish high-tech company and a leading provider of products and services in high-resolution image processing. By continuously challenging market concepts and instead offering new and more efficient solutions, we help our customers achieve greater success in their businesses. The company serves a wide range of industries globally and operates through two business areas: RemaSawco and Motion Analysis. Image Systems has approximately 75 employees in several countries. In 2024, the group had a turnover of approx. SEK 200 million.
The company's share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm's Small Cap list and is traded under the ticker IS.

For more information, please visit our website www.imagesystemsgroup.se.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
