Cinclus Pharma Holding AB: Interim report January-June 2025 - Strengthened position for future value creation

"Our recently announced partnership with Zentiva k.s. for commercialization and manufacturing in Europe is a strong validation of both our product and strategic direction. This collaboration lays the groundwork for a successful launch in Europe, while also providing us with financial position in pursuing our strategy for the US market. We see significant market potential for linaprazan glurate, with its unique properties addressing unmet medical needs for patients suffering from severe forms of acid-related diseases. We are now looking forward to initiate patient recruitment in our first Phase III trial and to present topline results next year.", said Christer Ahlberg, CEO of Cinclus Pharma

Financial summary, April-June 2025

Net sales amounted to TSEK 34,095 (0).

Operating profit (EBIT) amounted to TSEK -45,906 (-37,329).

The result for the period was TSEK -48,450 (-40,330) and earnings (loss) per share before and after dilution were SEK -1.04 (-1.41).

Total cash flow for the period amounted to TSEK 62,610 (632,323).

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period amounted to TSEK 588,959 (684,720).



Financial summary, January-June 2025

Net sales amounted to TSEK 34,095 (0).

Operating profit (EBIT) amounted to TSEK -93,425 (-73,602).

The result for the period was TSEK -82,122 (-77,225) and earnings (loss) per share before and after dilution were SEK -2.22 (-2.81).

Total cash flow for the period amounted to TSEK 20,477 (596,501).

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period amounted to TSEK 588,959 (684,720).



Significant events during the period April-June 2025

» In the second half of May, the company announced that it had entered into a strategic alliance and license agreement with Zentiva k.s, owned by Advent, for the commercialization and manufacturing of linaprazan glurate in Europe. The total transaction value, including upfront payments as well as regulatory and commercial milestone payments, amounts to a maximum of EUR 220 million. Cinclus Pharma is also entitled to tiered double-digit royalties on net sales in Europe, starting in the high-teens and exceeding 20% at the highest tier levels.

» In June, Cinclus Pharma announced that it had been granted a waiver from the requirement to conduct pediatric studies with linaprazan glurate for the treatment of H. pylori infection by both the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).



» In April, a scientific article was published presenting results from Cinclus Pharma's Phase II study. It shows a high rate of healing among patients with severe reflux disease, thereby supporting the continued development of linaprazan glurate as a unique next-generation treatment for acid-related disorders.



» In early May, the company participated in DDW 2025 (Digestive Disease Week) in San Diego. During the meeting, new data were presented confirming the effective acid-blocking properties of linaprazan glurate, along with promising results for the improved tablet formulation developed for Phase III and future launch.



» At the end of May, Cinclus Pharma was one of the sponsors of a gastroenterology conference organized by GIE, Gatherings in Esophagology, held in France. The theme of the conference was gastroesophageal reflux disease, highlighting the growing scientific interest in the medical indication that Cinclus Pharma is focused on.



Significant events after the end of the period

» No significant events have occurred after the end of the period.

Presentation of the interim report

A webcast will be held on August 20, 2025, at 10:00 CET via Inderes. If you wish to participate via webcast please use the link below. Via the webcast you are able to ask written questions.

https://cinclus-pharma.events.inderes.com/q2-report-2025



If you wish to participate via teleconference please register on the link below. After registration you will be provided phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference. You can ask questions verbally via the teleconference.

https://events.inderes.com/cinclus-pharma/q2-report-2025/dial-in

For additional information, please contact:

Christer Ahlberg, CEO

Phone: +46 70 675 33 30

e-mail: christer.ahlberg@cincluspharma.com

Henrik Vikström, IR

Phone: +46 70 952 80 06

e-mail: henrik.vikström@cincluspharma.com

About Cinclus Pharma

Cinclus Pharma Holding AB (publ) is a late-stage clinical pharmaceutical company developing drugs for the treatment of acid-related diseases and disorders of the upper gastrointestinal tract. The company's leading drug candidate is linaprazan glurate, a prodrug of P-CAB linaprazan, which was originally developed by AstraZeneca. Linaprazan glurate has the potential to heal erosions in the esophageal mucosa and relieve symptoms of gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) more effectively than current treatments like proton pump inhibitors (PPI). The safety and efficacy of linaprazan and linaprazan glurate have been documented in over 30 phase I and two phase II studies involving more than 3,000 participants. Planning for phase III studies is currently underway, with an expected start in 2025. GERD affects approximately 133 million adults in the US and EU, and there is a significant need for new drugs to treat the most severe cases: around 10 million patients. Linaprazan glurate is developed to meet these needs. For more information, visit www.cincluspharma.com.

This information is information that Cinclus Pharma Holding AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-08-20 08:00 CEST.