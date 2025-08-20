Kelowna, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 20, 2025) - Strathmore Plus Uranium Corporation (CSE: SUU) (OTCQB: SUUFF) ("Strathmore" or "the Company") is pleased to share results from the Phase 1 drilling for the 2025 exploration season at the Agate, focusing on the extension of the Lower sand's northern trend by 1,200 feet east to over 4,900 feet in length. Highlight for the drilling along this trend includes hole AG-205-25 (15.5 feet of 0.045% eU3O8 from 78.5-94.0 ft., including an intercept of 10 ft. with 0.061% eU3O8).

Phase 1 of the 2025 drilling is exploring the Eocene Wind River Formation, an arkosic-rich sandstone which is noted for its high porosity and permeability, and high groundwater transmissivity. In addition to continued exploration of the Lower sand, the drilling will target the discovered shallow mineralization within the Middle sand. This area is thicker than the underlying Lower sand and historically has produced most of the uranium in the Shirley Basin district.

Terrence Osier, VP Exploration of Strathmore, stated:

"The objective of our Phase 1 program is to extend and delineate the limits of mineralization along the northern trend. Recent drilling extended the northern trend 1,200 feet east, giving it a strike length of nearly one mile We will also test an area one mile south, where shallow mineralization was identified in 2024.The mineralization intersected to date occurs within the tails and interface of the interpreted roll-front system, suggesting proximity to the main body of the deposit. Additional in-fill drilling is planned to refine continuity and thickness across the trend.

"We plan to core five holes adjacent to the monitor wells installed in 2024. These cores will be used by the Company for chemical assays and equilibrium studies to compare uranium grades with gamma probe results, and by the University of Wyoming for their ongoing research on the Project. Above-background gamma radiation has been recorded in the middle sand overlying this area, representing an additional target for stacked roll-front deposits. Results from Phase 1 will guide Phase 2 drilling scheduled for later this autumn. We are very encouraged by the scale and potential of the Project."

Hole ID Latitude Longitude Depth (ft) Top (ft) Bottom (ft) Thickness (ft) Grade % eU3O8 Grade x Thickness Sand Position AG-201-25 42.31588 (106.28329) 160 48.0 50.0 2.0 0.013 0.026 Middle tail







75.5 79.5 4.0 0.026 0.104 Lower tail







93.0 95.0 2.0 0.013 0.026 Lower tail AG-202-25 42.31571 (106.28252) 160 77.0 82.5 5.5 0.032 0.176 Lower tail







90.0 94.0 4.0 0.022 0.088 Lower tail AG-203-25 42.31592 (106.28187) 150 74.0 76.0 2.0 0.017 0.034 Lower interface







80.0 84.0 4.0 0.013 0.052 Lower interface







87.5 94.5 7.0 0.016 0.112 Lower interface AG-204-25 42.31609 (106.28115) 150 80.5 85.5 5.0 0.034 0.170 Lower interface







87.0 91.5 4.5 0.013 0.059 Lower interface







97.0 99.0 2.0 0.019 0.038 Lower interface AG-205-25 42.31630 (106.28044) 140 78.5 94.0 15.5 0.045 0.698 Lower interface AG-206-25 42.31645 (106.27985) 150 83.0 86.0 3.0 0.017 0.051 Lower interface







87.5 91.5 4.0 0.015 0.060 Lower interface AG-207-25 42.31670 (106.27999) 150 81.0 91.5 10.5 0.012 0.124 Lower interface AG-208-25 42.31652 (106.28069) 140 76.5 82.0 5.5 0.016 0.088 Lower interface







83.0 89.0 6.0 0.010 0.060 Lower interface AG-209-25 42.31364 (106.28132) 150 78.0 82.0 4.0 0.013 0.052 Lower interface







86.5 88.5 2.0 0.012 0.024 Lower interface







91.0 98.0 7.0 0.012 0.084 Lower interface AG-210-25 42.31618 (106.28201) 160 68.5 72.0 3.5 0.011 0.039 Middle tail







85.0 87.0 2.0 0.011 0.022 Lower interface







93.5 98.0 5.0 0.012 0.060 Lower interface

Note. The geophysical results are based on equivalent uranium (eU3O8) of the gamma-ray probes calibrated at the Department of Energy's Test Facility in Casper, Wyoming. A geophysical tool with gamma-ray, spontaneous potential, resistivity, and drift detectors was utilized. The reader is cautioned that the reported uranium grades may not reflect actual concentrations due to the potential for disequilibrium between uranium and its gamma emitting daughter products.

Mineralized holes with thicker, higher-grade intercepts are interpreted to be in the Near Interface, Nose (main front), or Near Seepage ground located within the projected roll front system.

Mineralized holes with thinner, below cutoff grade intercepts are interpreted to be in the Limb/Tails or Remote Seepage ground located behind (altered) or ahead (reduced) of the projected roll front system, respectively.

The drill results were determined using thickness and grade % cutoffs of 2-ft and 0.01% eU3O8.

The 2025 drilling is being completed by Wind River Drilling utilizing a mud-rotary rig and the geophysical logging by Hawkins CBM Logging, both of Wyoming. Mr. Terrence Osier, PG, VP Exploration for Strathmore, is supervising the drilling activities. The results of the exploration will be analyzed and assist in the layout of additional drill sites proposed for the Phase 2 drilling in autumn 2025, and for completion this winter of a technical report on the Project.

About the Agate Property

The Agate property consists of 100 wholly owned lode mining claims covering ~2,066 acres. Uranium mineralization is contained in classic Wyoming-type roll fronts within the Eocene Wind River Formation, an arkosic-rich sandstone. Historically, 53 million pounds of uranium were mined in Shirley Basin, including from open-pit, underground, and the first commercial in-situ recovery operation in the USA during the 1960s. At the property, the uranium mineralization is shallow, from 20 to approximately 150 feet deep, much of which appears below the water table and likely amenable to in-situ recovery. Kerr McGee Corporation, the largest US uranium mining company at the time, drilled at least 650 holes across the project area in the 1970s, delineating several targets of potential mineralization. Strathmore completed 200 holes during the 2023 and 2024 drilling programs, including installation of five monitor wells for groundwater studies.

About Strathmore Plus Uranium Corp.

Strathmore is focused on discovering uranium deposits in Wyoming, and has three permitted uranium projects including Agate, Beaver Rim, and Night Owl. The Agate and Beaver Rim properties contain uranium in typical Wyoming-type roll front deposits based on historical drilling data. The Night Owl property is a former producing surface mine that was in production in the early 1960s.

Cautionary Statement: "Neither the CSE Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as the term is defined in policies of the CSE Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release".

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101 and reviewed on behalf of the company by Terrence Osier, P.Geo., Vice President, Exploration of Strathmore Plus Uranium Corp., a Qualified Person.

Certain information contained in this press release constitutes "forward-looking information", within the meaning of Canadian legislation. Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur", "be achieved" or "has the potential to". Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may include statements regarding the future operating or financial performance of Strathmore Plus Uranium Corp. which involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may not prove to be accurate. Actual results and outcomes may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in these forward-looking statements. Such statements are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding future expectations. Among those factors which could cause actual results to differ materially are the following: market conditions and other risk factors listed from time to time in our reports filed with Canadian securities regulators on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and Strathmore Plus Uranium Corp. disclaim any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities legislation.

