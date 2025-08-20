Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT), a global climate innovator, announces the launch of Season 5 of Healthy Spaces, a climate technology podcast that explores the innovations transforming buildings and transport systems into more sustainable solutions.

"Challenging what's possible for a sustainable world begins with listening," said Scott Tew, Global Head of Sustainability Strategy and Vice President, Trane Technologies. "This season we're talking with people leading research and developing new technologies across the climate space, from AI and electrification to circularity and using ice to heat. We hope to inspire our listeners with actionable insights to advance their work in innovation and sustainability."

Scott Tew is joined as a co-host by Dominique Silva, Regional Marketing Leader, EMEA, Trane Technologies. Season 5 launched with "Harnessing Heat The Tech Solution for Cooler Buildings," a conversation with Stan Van Hastenberg, Sustainability Lead at global health company Organon, and Jose La Loggia, Group President EMEA at Trane Technologies, about reducing energy and cost through thermal management systems.

More new episodes are available now and include:

"Connecting the Dots: Unlocking Innovation with Systems Thinking," a conversation with Mauro Atalla, Chief Technology Sustainability Officer of Trane Technologies, about how culture is a catalyst for sustainability.





"Embodied Carbon First Movers of the Built Environment," a conversation with Nollaig Forrest, Chief Marketing and Corporate Affairs Officer of Amrize, and Cal Krause, Trane Technologies' Operational Impacts Manager and Trellis 30 under 30 recipient, about how innovations in materials like cement and steel could turn buildings into carbon sinks.

"Cool Air, Hot Takes Get the Scoop on Decarbonization," a conversation with Charlie Jelen and Dan Gentry, the hosts of Trane's Cool Air, Hot Takes podcast, about the world of buildings, HVAC and energy.





Additional episodes will be released biweekly through the fall, exploring topics such as data center cooling, the business case for sustainability and how AI can reduce energy demand.

With more than 250,000 downloads, Healthy Spaces has been #1 on the Apple Podcasts Technology chart twice. Healthy Spaces Season 5 is now streaming on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and for the first time, full episodes are available to watch on YouTube.

