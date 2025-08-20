Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 20, 2025) - Sun Summit Minerals Corp. (TSXV: SMN) (OTCQB: SMREF) ("Sun Summit" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update from its ongoing project-wide 2025 exploration program at the JD Project, Toodoggone Mining District, north-central British Columbia.

Highlights:

Drilling nearly complete at the Creek zone: Over 3,100 meters of drilling have been completed across ten holes at the Creek zone, with additional drill holes planned. The holes investigated the extent and continuity of near-surface, high-grade and bulk-tonnage gold mineralization. Historical and recent highlight intercepts from 2024 drilling at the Creek zone include: 122.53 m of 2.11 g/t Au including 1.5 of 121.0 g/t Au (CZ-24-004 7 ) 54.95 m of 2.69 g/t Au including 19.50 m of 7.31 g/t Au (CZ-24-005 8 ) 22.0 m of 11.7 g/t Au including 4.0 m of 61.2 g/t Au (CZ97-008 5 )

Drilling to follow at the Finn zone where up to 2,000 meters are planned: Holes are designed to evaluate the extent and continuity of high-grade and bulk-tonnage gold-silver mineralization. Historical highlight intercepts ( Figure 4 ) include: 35.7 m of 7.26 g/t Au, 94 g/t Ag including 1.0 m of 215.4 g/t Au, 308 g/t Ag (JD95-047 2 ) 45.0 m of 3.02 g/t Au, 143 g/t Ag including 5.0 m of 8.18 g/t Au, 918 g/t Ag (JD95-076 2 ) 20.85 m of 8.76 g/t Au, 68 g/t Ag including 11.0 m of 15.1 g/t Au,108 g/t Ag (JD95-097 2 ) 22.0 m of 6.32 g/t Au, 46 g/t Ag including 12.6 m of 10.8 g/t Au, 66 g/t Ag (JD12-003 3 )

Project-wide exploration activities focused on drill target refinement are ongoing, including: Over 20 line-km of induced polarization (IP) geophysics has been completed along the JD Porphyry Trend. Infill surveying across the Finn to Creek corridor is set to commence in the coming weeks. Over 1,600 soil samples have now been collected across the Belle South grid, the southern extent of the JD Porphyry trend, and the Kadah grid near the Finn to Creek corridor. Geological mapping and prospecting are ongoing with a current focus on McClair Creek which transects the JD Porphyry Trend as well as the McClair East area.



"Our fully funded $6 million exploration program designed to systematically advance and expand the gold-silver targets at JD is progressing nicely," said Niel Marotta, CEO of Sun Summit Minerals. "We have made terrific progress at Creek Zone. We are excited about the upcoming drilling at the Finn Zone, where we plan to test the extent of gold mineralization while also investigating a zone of strong silver mineralization, recently modelled through our comprehensive compilation efforts. We expect to begin reporting results from drilling completed at the Creek Zone in the coming weeks, with results from additional targets to follow."

2025 JD Exploration Program

The primary exploration goals at JD in 2025 are to advance and expand the Creek and Finn gold-silver targets and to generate and refine new priority targets across the project. Work is currently focused on the highly prospective 4.5 km long epithermal-related Finn to Creek corridor, as well as the 12 km long JD Porphyry trend (Figure 1).

Drilling update:

Over 3,100 meters of drilling has been completed at the Creek zone with holes collared along a 500-meter northwest-southeast trend. Ten holes investigated the extent and continuity of near-surface, high-grade and bulk-tonnage gold mineralization (e.g., 122.53 m of 2.11 g/t Au including 1.5 of 121.0 g/t Au in CZ-24-0047 and 22.0 m of 11.7 g/t Au including 4.0 m of 61.2 g/t Au in CZ97-0085, Figure 3). Holes were designed to systematically test the vein-controlling structures on 50 to 100 meter pierce-points covering a strike-length of over 500 meters and a down-dip extent of over 200 meters.

Up to 2,000 meters of drilling is planned at the Finn zone with holes designed to investigate the down-dip, strike extent and continuity of near-surface, high-grade and bulk-tonnage gold-silver mineralization (e.g., 35.7 m of 7.26 g/t Au, 94 g/t Ag including 1.0 m of 215.4 g/t Au, 308 g/t Ag in JD95-0472 and 20.85 m of 8.76 g/t Au, 68 g/t Ag including 11.0 m of 15.1 g/t Au,108 g/t Ag in JD95-0972, Figure 4).

Modelling of recently compiled historical Finn zone drill data has outlined a compelling zone of strong silver-gold-base metal mineralization (e.g., 45.0 m of 3.02 g/t Au, 136 g/t Ag including 5.0 m of 8.18 g/t Au, 918 g/t Ag in JD95-0762). Planned drilling at Finn will also be aimed at investigating the structural and/or lithological controls on this gold-associated, silver-rich mineralization.

Target generation update: Project-wide exploration activities aimed at target generation and drill target refinement are ongoing, including:

Over 20 line km of induced polarization (IP) geophysical surveying has been completed along the JD Porphyry trend east of the Finn Zone. Additional surveying is set to commence in the coming weeks covering parts of the Finn to Creek corridor to infill historical gaps.

Over 1,600 soil samples have now been collected across the Belle South grid, southern extent of the porphyry trend (Figure 2) and the Kadah grid which covers a highly prospective area south of the Finn to Creek corridor lacking historical soil coverage.

Geological mapping and prospecting are ongoing with a current focus on McClair Creek which transects the JD Porphyry trend. Mapping has also been completed along the Finn to Creek corridor as well as the Oxide Peak West target. Mapping will continue east towards the East McClair copper target.

Timeline: Drilling and complementary exploration activities are anticipated to continue into early October. Soil and rock samples and drill core samples from the first eight holes at Creek zone have now been submitted to the lab for assay analyses. Results will be released once compiled and interpreted.

Figure 1. Map of the Toodoggone District showing the location of the JD Project in relation to other development and exploration projects. Data sourced from Thesis, TDG and Centerra's corporate websites.

Figure 2. Map of the JD Project showing the broad JD Porphyry trend and the epithermal-related Finn to Creek Corridor. Areas with completed IP and soil surveys are shown in grey. Areas with ongoing and planned geological mapping are shown in orange. Key targets are highlighted.

Figure 3. Map of the Creek Zone showing previous drill collar locations with selected highlights. The area targeted for 2025 drilling is outlined in red. See references below for data sources.

Figure 4. Map of the Finn Zone showing historical drill collar locations with selected highlights. The area targeted for 2025 drilling is outlined in red. See references below for data sources.

National Instrument 43-101 Disclosure

This news release has been reviewed and approved by Sun Summit's Vice President Exploration, Ken MacDonald, P. Geo., a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects of the Canadian Securities Administrators. Some technical information contained in this release is historical in nature and has been compiled from public sources believed to be accurate. The historical technical information has not been verified by Sun Summit and may in some instances be unverifiable dependent on the existence of historical drill core and grab samples.

Community Engagement

Sun Summit is engaging with First Nations on whose territory our projects are located and is discussing their interests and identifying contract and work opportunities, as well as opportunities to support community initiatives. The Company looks forward to continuing to work with local and regional First Nations with ongoing exploration.

About the JD Project

The JD Project is located in the Toodoggone mining district in north-central British Columbia, a highly prospective deposit-rich mineral trend. The project covers an area of over 15,000 hectares and is in close proximity to active exploration and development projects, such as Thesis Gold's Lawyers and Ranch projects, TDG Gold's Baker-Shasta projects, Amarc Resource's AuRORA project, Centerra's Gold's Kemess East and Underground projects, as well as the past-producing Kemess open pit copper-gold mine.

The project is 450 kilometres northwest of the city of Prince George, and 25 kilometres north of the Sturdee airstrip. It is proximal to existing infrastructure in place to support the past-producing Kemess mine, including roads and a hydroelectric power line.

The JD Project is in a favourable geological environment characterized by both high-grade epithermal gold and silver mineralization, as well as porphyry-related copper and gold mineralization. Some historical exploration, including drilling, geochemistry and geophysics, has been carried out on the property, however the project area is largely underexplored.

About Sun Summit

Sun Summit Minerals (TSXV: SMN) (OTCQB: SMREF) is a mineral exploration company focused on the discovery, expansion and advancement of district scale gold and copper assets in British Columbia. The Company's diverse portfolio includes the JD and Theory projects in the Toodoggone region of north-central B.C., and the Buck Project in central B.C.

Further details are available at www.sunsummitminerals.com.

References

Krause, R.G. (1995), 1994 Geological and Geochemical Report on the JD Gold Silver Property, Toodoggone River Area, Omineca Mining Division, British Columbia, Assessment Report Indexing System, Report 23663, https://apps.nrs.gov.bc.ca/pub/aris. Krause, R.G. (1996), 1995 Geological Report on the JD Gold Silver Property, Toodoggone River Area, Omineca Mining Division, British Columbia, Assessment Report Indexing System, Report 24284, https://apps.nrs.gov.bc.ca/pub/aris. McBride, S. (2013), 2012 Geological, geochemical and diamond drilling report on the JD Property, Assessment Report Indexing System, Report 33556, https://apps.nrs.gov.bc.ca/pub/aris. McBride, S. and Leslie, C. (2014), 2013 Geological, geophysical and diamond drilling report on the JD Property, Assessment Report Indexing System, Report 34762, https://apps.nrs.gov.bc.ca/pub/aris. Hawkins, P.A. (1998), 1997 Exploration Report on the Creek Zone for Antares Mining and Exploration Corporation and AGC Americas Gold Corporation, JD Property, Toodoggone River Area, Omineca Mining Division, Internal Report #98-065-1. Davis, J.W., and Jamieson, M.D. (1998), Drilling and Geophysical Report on the M.H. Mineral Clain Group, Toodoggone District, Assessment Report Indexing System, Report 25757, https://apps.nrs.gov.bc.ca/pub/aris. Sun Summit Minerals news release October 2, 2024 Sun Summit Minerals news release October 16, 2024

Link to Figures

