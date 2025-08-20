Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 20, 2025) - PreveCeutical Medical Inc. (CSE: PREV) (OTCQB: PRVCF) (FSE:18H) ("PreveCeutical" or the "Company"), a health sciences company that develops innovative options for preventive and curative therapies utilizing organic and nature-identical products, is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary BioGene Therapeutics Inc. has appointed of Dr. Francis Tavares as Chief Technology Officer effective on 19 August, 2025.

Dr. Francis Tavares leads the biopharmaceutical industry, most recently serving as President, CEO, and Founder of ChemoGenics BioPharma, where he spearheaded drug discovery initiatives. He has built state-of-the-art facilities and fostered collaborations that supported multiple Phase I and II SBIR grants, while also securing venture capital investment for commercialization. He also served as Group Manager in the Medicinal Chemistry Division at GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), where he earned the Excellence in Science Award in 2004.

Dr. Tavares holds a PhD in Organic Chemistry from Colorado State University and completed postdoctoral research at the University of Texas at Austin, which he has utilized to lead the development of small-molecule inhibitors for kinases, proteases, and nuclear receptors. These have resulted in significant milestones, including the commercialization of Trilaciclib and the successful completion of Phase 3 clinical trials of Lerociclib, the best-in-class CDK4/6 inhibitor. With a robust track record of championing over 15 metabolic targets and leading multidisciplinary teams in medicinal chemistry, pharmacokinetics, and toxicology, Dr. Tavares has consistently delivered candidates for clinical trials.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Tavares to the executive team of BioGene Therapeutics," said Stephen Van Deventer, Chairman & CEO of BioGene Therapeutics Inc. "His thirty years of experience in drug discovery, organic and medical chemistry, paired with his proven track record of turning scientific innovation into successful products, will make him an invaluable part of our company's team. We believe his insights will be crucial to expanding our impact in the health sciences sector."

"I am thrilled to step into the role as Chief Technology Officer of BioGene, and work alongside the Company's world-class team to greatly benefit patients by turning transformative therapies into commercial products," commented Dr Tavares on his appointment. "These are very exciting times for the Company and I am confident that its approach to science and innovation will tackle some of the most challenging problems in drug discovery, greatly benefiting both patients and investors."

About PreveCeutical Medical Inc.

PreveCeutical is a health sciences company that develops innovative options for preventive and curative therapies utilizing organic and nature identical products. PreveCeutical aims to be a leader in preventive health sciences and currently has five research and development programs, including: dual gene therapy for curative and prevention therapies for diabetes and obesity; the Sol-gel Program; Nature Identical peptides for treatment of various ailments; nonaddictive analgesic peptides as a replacement to the highly addictive analgesics such as morphine, fentanyl and oxycodone; and a therapeutic product for treating athletes who suffer from concussions (mild traumatic brain injury). For more information about PreveCeutical, please visit our website www.PreveCeutical.com or follow us on Twitter and Facebook.

About BioGene Therapeutics Inc.

BioGene Therapeutics Inc. ("BioGene") is a Texas-based life sciences company focused on advancing innovative therapies in metabolic health and gene-based treatments. As a key component of BioGene's expansion, BioGene Australia operates as a wholly-owned subsidiary of BioGene in Texas, leveraging the strategic benefits of Australia's 43.5% R&D tax cashback incentive. This subsidiary supports ongoing research and development activities in Australia, where BioGene capitalizes on exceptional scientific talent and the nation's commitment to advancing life sciences. Currently, BioGene Australia is engaged in pioneering research advancing gene therapy-based approaches designed to address the growing global diabetes and obesity crisis. For more information about BioGene, please visit our website https://biogenetherapeutics.com.

