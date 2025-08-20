Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - August 20, 2025) - Hemostemix Inc. (TSXV: HEM) (OTCQB: HMTXF) (FSE: 2VF0), the leading autologous (patient's own) stem cell therapy company offering treatments for no-option patients in Florida suffering from Chronic Limb Threatening Ischemia, Peripheral Arterial Disease, Angina, Ischemic Cardiomyopathy, non Ischemic Dilated Cardiomyopathy, and Congestive Heart Failure, is pleased to announce additions to its investor awareness and social media strategies and programs.

The investor outreach campaign includes:

Opt-in SMS alerts to keep existing and prospective investors updated on corporate milestones - text 905-580-4170 to opt-in .

Targeted opt-in email provides company news, clinical developments, and financing updates: email: sfarooquoi@hemostemix.com,

Investor platforms and exchanges (https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/HMTXF/overview) are designed to increase Hemostemix's visibility, providing due diligence level information that retail and institutional audiences seek about our Company's investment opportunities.

"Hemostemix has sold forward $1,143,983 in Therapy Convertible Debenture year-to-date," said Thomas Smeenk, CEO. "Frost and Sullivan awarded our Company the Biotechnology Company of the Year Award, Asia, in 2007, for VesCell achievements. Now, with 498 treatments, 11 peer reviewed publications including 7 clinical studies of 318 subjects, including Phase II results that validate our patients' testimonials, we are ramping up sales in Florida, investor outreach, and patient engagement simultaneously. VesCell won the World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer Award because it regenerates new circulation in the body where that need is signaled. Next week, I'm down to Florida to meet with cardiologists who have done their homework - stay tuned" Smeenk said.

Campaign Strategy & Key Highlights - Testimonials and Publications

Storytelling: Real patient testimonials about improved cardiac function, reduction of pain and ulcer healing make the science and treatment relatable and compelling. TIME Magazine highlighted VesCell recipient, Bob Grinstead, in Take Heart. Watch six time Grammy award winner and VesCell recipient Howie Lindeman. Watch Beefsto's Founder, VesCell patient #57, Neim Malo.





Platform Utilization : Instagram & Facebook : Hemostemix has shared emotionally driven visuals and success narratives to connect directly with patients, caregivers, and broader communities. LinkedIn : Tailored for professionals and investors-Hemostemix is highlighting our clinical milestones, innovations, and corporate positioning. X : Thomas Smeenk, CEO, @HeartRepairGuy, is providing quick, timely updates, and engagement with practitioners and investor audiences. YouTube : Hemostemix posts its longer-form video content including its weekly webinars and VesCell patient testimonials:





Results Emphasized in Posts : Cardiac Improvements of up to a 47.1% increase in ejection fraction (LVEF%) in dilated cardiomyopathy patients after one treatment, Schubart et al, Stem Cell Research and Therapy. Phase II CLTI: a 99% reduction in ulcerating wounds size, reduced from a mean of 146 mm² to 0.48 mm² by the end of month three (p=0.01), Henderson et al, JBRES1876.





Dual Audience Targeting : The campaign bridges two primary goals: Patient Recruitment : Demonstrating hope, safety, and effectiveness of VesCell for no-option CLTI, PAD, and heart patients. Liquidity for Investors : Educating investors and shareholders about the HEM's asymmetrical investment upside, using scientifically validated results and milestones achieved.

: The campaign bridges two primary goals:

Summary Table

Platform Primary Focus Instagram Visual stories of healing and clinical transformation Facebook Patient-centric storytelling and community engagement LinkedIn Corporate, investor, and scientific communications YouTube In-depth video testimonials and informational content X Brief updates, engagement with the medical & investor audience

ABOUT HEMOSTEMIX

Hemostemix is an autologous stem cell therapy platform company, founded in 2003. A winner of the World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer Award, the Company has developed, patented, is scaling and selling autologous (patient's own) blood-based stem cell therapy, VesCell (ACP-01). A recent peer-reviewed article in Cells (June 29, 2025) provides the scientific foundation for how ACP-01 and NCP-01 may enhance brain-computer interface performance by reducing inflammation, fostering angiogenesis and synaptic plasticity, and potentially extending implant longevity. Hemostemix has completed seven clinical studies of 318 subjects and published its results in 11 peer reviewed publications. ACP-01 is safe, clinically relevant and statistically significant as a treatment for peripheral arterial disease, chronic limb threatening ischemia, non ischemic dilated cardiomyopathy, ischemic cardiomyopathy, congestive heart failure, and angina. Hemostemix completed its Phase II clinical trial for chronic limb threatening ischemia and published its results in the Journal of Biomedical Research & Environmental Science. As compared to a five year mortality rate of 50% in the CLTI patient population, UBC and U of T reported to the 41st meeting of vascular surgeons: 0% mortality, cessation of pain, wound healing in 83% of patients followed for up to 4.5 years, as a midpoint result. For more information, please visit www.hemostemix.com.

