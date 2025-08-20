Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 20, 2025) - Founders Metals Inc. (TSXV: FDR) (OTCQX: FDMIF) (FSE: 9DL0) ("Founders" or the "Company") announces that B2Gold Corp. ("B2Gold") has completed its obligations under the Shareholder Agreement by purchasing 1,170,000 common shares (the "Shares"), as outlined in the Company's November 5, 2024 press release. B2Gold purchased the Shares in the open market to fulfill its agreement and preserve its right to participate in future financings up to a maximum of 9.9% ownership. Together with its prior private placement subscriptions, B2Gold now holds ~6% of Founders' issued and outstanding common shares on a non-diluted basis.

Colin Padget, President and CEO, commented: "B2Gold's decision to increase their position demonstrates strong confidence in Founders and the Antino Gold Project. Their continued investment reinforces our shared belief in Antino as a Tier 1 discovery, and we're pleased to have their ongoing support as we work to unlock the project's full potential and realize value for shareholders."

About Founders Metals Inc.

Founders Metals is a Canadian-based exploration company focused on advancing the Antino Gold Project located in Suriname, South America, in the heart of the Guiana Shield. Antino is 20,000 hectares and has produced over 500,000 ounces of gold from historical surface and alluvial mining to date1. The Company is systematically advancing one of Suriname's most promising gold exploration and development opportunities with drill-confirmed, district-scale potential. Founders is committed to responsible exploration, community engagement, and delivering long-term value to shareholders through technical excellence and strategic growth in the Guiana Shield.

