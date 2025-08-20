Highlights:

Secretary Nielsen joins the board of directors of Allied USA.

Secretary Nielsen is a leading expert on United States national security matters and has advised government agencies, private sector companies, international organizations, and NGOs on assessing their risk posture and increasing their resiliency.

Allied USA is focused on importation, marketing and sales of tungsten into the United States.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 20, 2025) - Allied Critical Metals Inc. (CSE: ACM) (OTCQB: ACMIF) (FSE: 0VJ0) ("Allied" or the "Company"), which is focused on its 100% owned past producing Borralha and Vila Verde tungsten projects in northern Portugal, is pleased to announce the appointment of former U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen M. Nielsen as a Director of Allied's wholly owned U.S. subsidiary, Allied Critical Metals (USA) Inc. ("Allied USA").

As a Director of Allied USA, Secretary Nielsen will provide strategic counsel to Allied USA, which is focused on the importation, marketing, and distribution of tungsten across key U.S. sectors. Her appointment comes as the Company deepens its engagement with U.S. government agencies and defense partners to ensure a secure, domestic supply of critical materials vital to national security.

"Secretary Nielsen brings deep expertise in homeland security, public policy, and critical infrastructure," commented Roy Bonnell, CEO of the Company. "Her insights into federal operations, supply chain resilience, and defense readiness will be invaluable as we position ACM as a trusted partner in strengthening America's access to strategic minerals like tungsten."

Secretary Nielsen served as the sixth Secretary of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) from 2017 to 2019, where she led efforts to protect the homeland from evolving threats, including cyberattacks, terrorism, and vulnerabilities in critical infrastructure. She previously served as Principal Deputy Chief of Staff to the President and Chief of Staff at DHS, and was a senior advisor under the George W. Bush administration, where she helped shape national preparedness policy following the 9/11 attacks.

In addition to her government service, Secretary Nielsen has held leadership roles in the private sector, including as president of a consulting firm focused on risk management and resilience. She has advised Fortune 500 companies, federal agencies, and global organizations on security, strategic response, and continuity of operations.

"I am honored to join Allied Critical Metals at such a pivotal time," commented Secretary Nielsen. "Securing the domestic supply of critical materials like tungsten is essential to national security, economic resilience, and global competitiveness. I look forward to supporting Allied USA's efforts to strengthen the U.S. supply chain and advance its mission."

Tungsten is a critical mineral used in aerospace, defense, electronics, and energy applications. ACM is committed to becoming a reliable Western supplier of tungsten, reducing dependence on non-aligned sources and supporting U.S. and allied interests in the critical minerals sector.

About Allied Critical Metals Inc.

Allied Critical Metals Inc. (CSE: ACM) (OTCQB: ACMIF) (FSE: 0VJ0) is a Canadian-based mining company focused on the expansion and revitalization of its 100% owned past producing Borralha Tungsten Project and the Vila Verde Tungsten Project in northern Portugal. Tungsten has been designated a critical metal by the United States and other western countries, as they are aggressively seeking friendly sources of this unique metal. Currently, China, Russia and North Korea represent approximately 86% of the total global supply and reserves. The tungsten market is estimated to be valued at approximately USD $5 to $6 billion and it is used in a variety of industries such as defense, automotive, manufacturing, electronics, and energy.

Please visit our website at www.alliedcritical.com.

Also visit us at:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-critical-metals-inc

X: https://x.com/@alliedcritical/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/alliedcriticalmetals/

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Per: "Roy Bonnell"

Roy Bonnell

Chief Executive Officer and Director

The Canadian Stock Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States, nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities of the Company have not been, nor will they be, registered under the 1933 Act or under any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the 1933 Act, as amended, and applicable state securities laws.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking statements", including with respect to the use of proceeds. Wherever possible, words such as "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "potential for" and similar expressions have been used to identify these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect the current expectations of the Company's management for future growth, results of operations, performance and business prospects and opportunities and involve significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, without limitation, those listed in the Company's Listing Statement and other filings made by the Company with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities (which may be viewed under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca). Examples of forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the proposed timeline and use of proceeds for exploration and development of the Company's mineral projects as described in the Company's Listing Statement, news releases, and corporate presentations. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results, performance or achievements may vary materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. These factors should be considered carefully, and prospective investors should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the Company's forward-looking statements and reference should also be made to the Company's Listing Statement dated April 23, 2025 and news release dated May 16, 2025, and the documents incorporated by reference therein, filed under its SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca for a description of additional risk factors. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to revise forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/263183

SOURCE: Allied Critical Metals Inc.