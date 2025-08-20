CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - At 7:15 a.m. ET on Wednesday, premarket trading is seeing notable activity in several stocks, with early price movements signaling potential opportunities before the opening bell.
For active traders, premarket trading offers a head start in spotting potential breakouts, reversals, or sharp price swings. These early moves often indicate where momentum may carry into the regular session, making premarket analysis a key part of the trading day.
In the Green - Premarket Gainers
The following stocks are trading higher in Wednesday's premarket session, recording significant percentage increases:
- NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NBY) - up 63% at $0.99
- Auddia Inc. (AUUD)- up 33% at $2.92
- Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (PPCB) - up 32% at $4.87
- Horizon Space Acquisition II Corp. (HSPT) - up 13% at $11.65
- Soligenix, Inc. (SNGX) - up 11% at $4.12
- Fluent, Inc. (FLNT) - up 11% at $2.54
- Aspen Insurance Holdings Limite (AHL) - up 10% at $30.50
- Autonomix Medical, Inc. (AMIX) - up 7% at $1.14
- Fossil Group, Inc. (FOSL) - up 6% at $3.35
In the Red - Premarket Losers
The following stocks are trading lower in Wednesday's premarket session, showing notable percentage declines:
- James Hardie Industries plc (JHX) - down 26% at $20.79
- La-Z-Boy Incorporated (LZB) - down 24% at $29.7
- PainReform Ltd. (PRFX) - down 22% at $1.83
- HCW Biologics Inc. (HCWB) - down 12% at $3.12
- Global Interactive Technologies, Inc. (GITS) - down 11% at $2.00
- The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) - down 8% at $82.76
- Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) - down 6% at $8.92
- Elong Power Holding Limited (ELPW) - down 6% at $3.03
- Star Fashion Culture Holdings Limited (STFS) - down 6% at $1.93
- U-BX Technology Ltd. (UBXG) - down 5% at $3.32
