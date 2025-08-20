In the Green - Premarket Gainers





NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NBY) - up 63% at $0.99 Auddia Inc. (AUUD)- up 33% at $2.92 Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (PPCB) - up 32% at $4.87 Horizon Space Acquisition II Corp. (HSPT) - up 13% at $11.65 Soligenix, Inc. (SNGX) - up 11% at $4.12 Fluent, Inc. (FLNT) - up 11% at $2.54 Aspen Insurance Holdings Limite (AHL) - up 10% at $30.50 Autonomix Medical, Inc. (AMIX) - up 7% at $1.14 Fossil Group, Inc. (FOSL) - up 6% at $3.35

In the Red - Premarket Losers





James Hardie Industries plc (JHX) - down 26% at $20.79 La-Z-Boy Incorporated (LZB) - down 24% at $29.7 PainReform Ltd. (PRFX) - down 22% at $1.83 HCW Biologics Inc. (HCWB) - down 12% at $3.12 Global Interactive Technologies, Inc. (GITS) - down 11% at $2.00 The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) - down 8% at $82.76 Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) - down 6% at $8.92 Elong Power Holding Limited (ELPW) - down 6% at $3.03 Star Fashion Culture Holdings Limited (STFS) - down 6% at $1.93 U-BX Technology Ltd. (UBXG) - down 5% at $3.32

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - At 7:15 a.m. ET on Wednesday, premarket trading is seeing notable activity in several stocks, with early price movements signaling potential opportunities before the opening bell.