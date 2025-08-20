

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) reported second quarter net income of $1.24 billion compared to $1.10 billion, prior year. Earnings per share was $1.10, up 15% from $0.96. Net sales were $14.4 billion, an increase of 7% from a year ago. Comparable sales increased 4%.



For the third quarter, the company expects consolidated comparable sales to be up 2% to 3%. The company expects earnings per share to be in the range of $1.17 to $1.19.



For fiscal 2026, the company now expects consolidated comparable sales to be up 3%. The company also raised earnings per share outlook to be in the range of $4.52 to $4.57.



