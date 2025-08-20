

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) revealed earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at $1.243 billion, or $1.10 per share. This compares with $1.099 billion, or $0.96 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 6.9% to $14.401 billion from $13.468 billion last year.



The TJX Companies, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $1.243 Bln. vs. $1.099 Bln. last year. -EPS: $1.10 vs. $0.96 last year. -Revenue: $14.401 Bln vs. $13.468 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.17 - $1.19 Full year EPS guidance: $4.52 - $4.57



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News