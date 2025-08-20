OC Oerlikon / Schlagwort(e): Anleihe

Oerlikon emittiert erfolgreich vorrangige, unbesicherte Obligationen in der Höhe von CHF 350 Millionen in zwei Tranchen



20.08.2025 / 17:30 CET/CEST





OC Oerlikon Corporation AG, Pfäffikon («Oerlikon») platzierte heute erfolgreich CHF Senior Anleihen über zwei verschiedene Laufzeiten: CHF 150 Millionen mit Endfälligkeit im September 2027 und CHF 200 Millionen mit Endfälligkeit im September 2030 (zusammen die «Anleihen»). Der Erlös dieser Anleihen wird für allgemeine Unternehmenszwecke verwendet, einschliesslich der Rückzahlung von ausstehenden Finanzverbindlichkeiten. Die Anleihen stiessen auf breites Anlegerinteresse. Die Coupons der Anleihen wurden bei 1,375% per annum für die Anleihe mit Laufzeit bis 2027, sowie bei 2,000% per annum für die Anleihe mit Laufzeit bis 2030 fixiert. Die Coupons für die Anleihen mit der Endfälligkeit im 2027 und 2030 sind jährlich am 3. September zahlbar. Die erste Couponzahlung für die Anleihen wird am 3. September 2026 fällig. Oerlikon wird einen Antrag auf Zulassung der Anleihen zur Kotierung und zum Handel an der SIX Swiss Exchange stellen und erwartet die provisorische Aufnahme des Handels am oder um den 1. September 2025. Die Liberierung der Anleihen ist für den 3. September 2025 vorgesehen. Commerzbank, Bank J. Safra Sarasin, UBS Investment Bank und Zürcher Kantonalbank agierten bei der Transaktion als Joint Lead Managers und Bookrunners, sowie DBS Bank Ltd als Co-Manager. Für weitere Auskünfte wenden Sie sich bitte an: Thomas Schmidt, Sandra Wiesner

Group Communications

Tel: +41 58 360 96 60

thomas.schmidt@oerlikon.com

sandra.wiesner@oerlikon.com Aymeric Jamin

Investor Relations

Tel: +41 58 360 98 50

aymeric.jamin@oerlikon.com

www.oerlikon.com

Hinweis:Dies ist eine Übersetzung der englischsprachigen Medienmitteilung von OC Oerlikon Corporation AG, Pfäffikon,

vom20. August2025, die Sie unter www.oerlikon.com abrufen können. Im Falle von Unstimmigkeiten gilt die englische Originalversion. Disclaimer

This announcement may not be published, distributed or transmitted, directly or indirectly, in the United States of America (including its territories and possessions), Canada, Japan or Australia or any other jurisdiction where such announcement would be unlawful. The distribution of this announcement may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions and persons who are in possession of this announcement or other information referred to herein should inform themselves about and observe any such restrictions. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. This announcement constitutes neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation to buy the bonds described herein (the "Bonds") of OC Oerlikon Corporation AG, Pfäffikon SZ (together with its subsidiaries, "Oerlikon"). This announcement does not constitute a prospectus according to the Swiss Financial Services Act ("FinSA"). Any public offer or admission to trading of the Bonds will be made solely by means of, and on the basis of, a prospectus within the meaning of FinSA. Relevant information on the Bonds is only available in the final prospectus, which is currently expected to be published on 20 August, 2025. The preliminary prospectus is, and the final prospectus will be, available free of charge at UBS AG, Investment Bank, Swiss Prospectus Switzerland, P.O. Box, 8098 Zurich, Switzerland, as well as by telephone (+41 44 239 4703), fax (+41 44 239 6914) or e-mail ( swiss-prospectus@ubs.com ). Furthermore, the preliminary prospectus is, and the final prospectus will be, available free of charge at Oerlikon Investor Relations, OC Oerlikon Corporation AG, Churerstrasse 120, 8808 Pfäffikon SZ, as well as by telephone (+41 58 360 96 96), fax (+41 58 360 91 96) or e-mail ( ir@oerlikon.com ). The Bonds have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to any U.S. person (as defined in Regulation S under the Securities Act), except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act. This communication does not constitute an "offer of securities to the public" within the meaning of Regulation 2017/1129 of the European Union (the "EU Prospectus Regulation") or the EU Prospectus Regulation as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the UK European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (the "UK Prospectus Regulation") of the Bonds in any member state of the European Economic Area (the "EEA") or in the UK. Any offers of the Bonds to persons in the EEA or in the UK will be made pursuant to exemptions under the EU Prospectus Regulation and the UK Prospectus Regulation from the requirement to produce a prospectus for offers of securities. In the United Kingdom, this announcement is for distribution only to and directed only at, and addressed solely to, persons who (i) have professional experience in matters relating to investments falling within the definition of "investment professionals" in Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005, as amended (the "Order"), (ii) are persons falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) ("high net worth companies, unincorporated associations, etc.") of the Order, or (iii) are persons to whom an invitation or inducement to engage in investment activity (within the meaning of section 21 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000) in connection with the issue or sale of any securities may otherwise lawfully be communicated or caused to be communicated (all such persons together being referred to as "Relevant Persons"). Any investment or investment activity to which this announcement relates is available only to Relevant Persons and will be engaged in only with Relevant Persons. Any person who is not a Relevant Person must not act or rely on this communication or any of its contents. This announcement does not constitute a recommendation concerning the Bonds. Investors should consult a professional advisor as to the suitability of the placement for the person concerned. This announcement may include projections and other "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Any such projections or statements reflect the current views of Oerlikon about further events and financial performance. No assurances can be given that such events or performance will occur as projected and actual results may differ materially from these projections.



