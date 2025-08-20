Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 20.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
US-Start angekündigt: Bisher +175% Kursgewinn in 2025
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3D9NV | ISIN: DK0062266474 | Ticker-Symbol: PI3
Tradegate
20.08.25 | 15:42
47,860 Euro
+0,97 % +0,460
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GUBRA A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GUBRA A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
47,04048,00018:01
47,02047,98017:44
ACCESS Newswire
20.08.2025 17:48 Uhr
99 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Record Quarter for Gubra, but Revised Outlook for the CRO Business

HORSHOLM, DENMARK / ACCESS Newswire / August 20, 2025 / Revenue and earnings for Gubra Group (CPH:GUBRA) have been record-high in the second quarter of 2025 driven by the outlicensing deal with AbbVie in our Discovery & Partnerships business. While the CRO business also experienced revenue growth in the second quarter of 12% year-over-year, the full-year outlook for CRO revenue in 2025 has been revised to be slightly below CRO revenue level in 2024 (previous outlook 10-20% revenue growth). Outlook for EBIT-margin in the CRO business has been revised to around 20% (previously 25-31%).

Our CRO business has grown very significantly over the last two years where revenue has by far outpaced our mid-term annual growth guidance of 10%. In 2025, we have experienced a decline in revenue from the US driven by macroeconomic uncertainty encompassing a difficult funding environment for some of our customers. This has translated into longer decision timelines. The development in Europe is on the contrary sound. As a result of the slowdown we experience in the US, we have adjusted our full-year 2025 outlook for CRO revenue to be slightly below the CRO revenue level in 2024 (previous outlook 10-20% revenue growth). EBIT-margin outlook for full-year 2025 for the CRO business has been adjusted to be around 20% (previously 25-31%).

Outlook for 2025

Key ratio

New outlook for 2025

Previous outlook for 2025*

CRO Segment

Organic revenue growth

Revenue to be slightly below 2024

10-20% growth

EBIT-margin

Around 20%

25-31%

Discovery & Partnerships Segment

Total costs (adj. for special items)

DKK 230-250 million

DKK 230-250 million

* Previous outlook announced 9 May 2025

First half results 2025 will be published in Gubra's half-year report 2025 on 21 August 2025.

Contacts at Gubra
Media: Sofia Pitt Boserup, sbo@gubra.dk, +45 4188 9586
Investors: Kristian Borbos, kbo@gubra.dk, +45 3080 8035

About Gubra
Gubra, founded in 2008 in Denmark, listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen, is specialized in pre-clinical contract research services and peptide-based drug discovery within metabolic and fibrotic diseases. Gubra's activities are focused on the early stages of drug development and are organised in two business areas - CRO Services and Discovery & Partnerships (D&P). The two business areas are highly synergistic and create a unique entity capable of generating a steady cash flow from the CRO business while at the same time enjoying biotechnology upside in the form of potential development milestone payments and potential royalties from the D&P business. Gubra has approx. 275 employees and in 2024 revenue of DKK 266 million. See www.gubra.dk for more information.

This information is information that Gubra is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-08-20 17:11 CEST.

Attachments
Record quarter for Gubra, but revised outlook for the CRO business

SOURCE: Gubra



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/record-quarter-for-gubra-but-revised-outlook-for-the-cro-business-1063367

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.