Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 20-Aug-2025 / 17:01 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 20 August 2025 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: Date of purchase: 20 August 2025 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 248,395 Highest price paid per share: 151.00p Lowest price paid per share: 148.20p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 149.5868p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 308,380,118 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (308,380,118) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 149.5868p 248,395

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading venue purchased share) Time) number 119 149.20 08:07:28 00350030799TRLO1 XLON 519 148.80 08:11:28 00350033625TRLO1 XLON 542 149.60 08:50:22 00350070141TRLO1 XLON 461 149.20 08:50:23 00350070169TRLO1 XLON 50 149.20 08:50:23 00350070170TRLO1 XLON 510 149.20 08:50:23 00350070171TRLO1 XLON 511 148.60 08:50:24 00350070198TRLO1 XLON 510 148.60 08:50:24 00350070199TRLO1 XLON 528 148.20 08:55:56 00350076470TRLO1 XLON 165 149.00 09:09:59 00350089849TRLO1 XLON 334 149.00 09:09:59 00350089850TRLO1 XLON 527 148.60 09:12:22 00350091947TRLO1 XLON 4 148.40 09:13:59 00350093573TRLO1 XLON 12 148.40 09:13:59 00350093574TRLO1 XLON 100000 148.70 09:21:06 00350100958TRLO1 XLON 300 148.40 09:30:34 00350109763TRLO1 XLON 402 149.00 09:31:15 00350110261TRLO1 XLON 514 149.20 10:38:47 00350172220TRLO1 XLON 542 149.40 11:09:24 00350188655TRLO1 XLON 505 149.40 11:09:51 00350188666TRLO1 XLON 505 149.40 11:10:01 00350188672TRLO1 XLON 484 149.20 11:11:52 00350188722TRLO1 XLON 166 151.00 11:30:52 00350189569TRLO1 XLON 533 150.80 11:30:52 00350189570TRLO1 XLON 400 151.00 11:59:49 00350190606TRLO1 XLON 115 151.00 11:59:49 00350190607TRLO1 XLON 400 151.00 11:59:49 00350190608TRLO1 XLON 400 150.80 12:02:13 00350190740TRLO1 XLON 531 150.80 12:33:36 00350192187TRLO1 XLON 113 150.80 12:33:37 00350192188TRLO1 XLON 400 150.80 12:33:37 00350192189TRLO1 XLON 8 150.80 12:33:37 00350192190TRLO1 XLON 50000 150.80 12:36:20 00350192294TRLO1 XLON 496 150.80 12:45:51 00350192762TRLO1 XLON 497 150.40 12:48:47 00350192878TRLO1 XLON 49 150.00 13:03:41 00350193295TRLO1 XLON 463 150.00 13:03:41 00350193296TRLO1 XLON 512 150.20 13:03:41 00350193297TRLO1 XLON 53 150.60 13:15:11 00350193635TRLO1 XLON 535 150.20 13:15:24 00350193643TRLO1 XLON 14 149.80 13:34:45 00350194280TRLO1 XLON 49 149.80 13:34:45 00350194281TRLO1 XLON 6 149.80 13:34:45 00350194282TRLO1 XLON 16 149.80 13:34:45 00350194283TRLO1 XLON 27 149.80 13:34:45 00350194284TRLO1 XLON 501 150.00 13:34:45 00350194285TRLO1 XLON 49 149.80 13:34:45 00350194286TRLO1 XLON 10 149.80 13:34:45 00350194287TRLO1 XLON 84 150.20 13:35:16 00350194311TRLO1 XLON 49 149.80 13:47:25 00350194608TRLO1 XLON 281 149.80 13:47:25 00350194609TRLO1 XLON 162 149.80 13:47:25 00350194610TRLO1 XLON 9 149.80 13:47:25 00350194611TRLO1 XLON 1001 150.00 13:47:25 00350194612TRLO1 XLON 501 150.20 14:03:07 00350195235TRLO1 XLON 501 150.20 14:03:24 00350195247TRLO1 XLON 289 150.20 14:06:56 00350195312TRLO1 XLON 515 150.40 14:18:42 00350195735TRLO1 XLON 648 150.40 14:18:42 00350195736TRLO1 XLON 377 150.00 14:19:06 00350195753TRLO1 XLON 1045 150.20 14:32:33 00350196779TRLO1 XLON 539 150.00 14:33:10 00350196855TRLO1 XLON 504 149.80 14:33:29 00350196891TRLO1 XLON 520 150.20 14:39:34 00350197607TRLO1 XLON 50000 149.80 15:23:19 00350201833TRLO1 XLON 535 149.80 15:25:20 00350201929TRLO1 XLON 493 149.80 15:25:20 00350201930TRLO1 XLON 906 150.00 15:25:42 00350201946TRLO1 XLON 99 150.00 15:25:42 00350201947TRLO1 XLON 7 150.00 15:25:42 00350201948TRLO1 XLON

