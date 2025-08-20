Anzeige
Mittwoch, 20.08.2025
WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Frankfurt
20.08.25 | 16:49
1,700 Euro
-2,30 % -0,040
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,6802,06020:03
Dow Jones News
20.08.2025 18:33 Uhr
184 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
20-Aug-2025 / 17:01 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
  
 
20 August 2025 
 
  
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
 
The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange 
from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: 
 
Date of purchase:                  20 August 2025 
 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:         248,395 
 
Highest price paid per share:            151.00p 
 
Lowest price paid per share:             148.20p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per share:    149.5868p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 308,380,118 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (308,380,118) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)    Aggregated volume 
 
LSE      149.5868p                       248,395

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares  Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading venue 
purchased          share)          Time)           number 
 
 
119             149.20          08:07:28         00350030799TRLO1     XLON 
 
519             148.80          08:11:28         00350033625TRLO1     XLON 
 
542             149.60          08:50:22         00350070141TRLO1     XLON 
 
461             149.20          08:50:23         00350070169TRLO1     XLON 
 
50              149.20          08:50:23         00350070170TRLO1     XLON 
 
510             149.20          08:50:23         00350070171TRLO1     XLON 
 
511             148.60          08:50:24         00350070198TRLO1     XLON 
 
510             148.60          08:50:24         00350070199TRLO1     XLON 
 
528             148.20          08:55:56         00350076470TRLO1     XLON 
 
165             149.00          09:09:59         00350089849TRLO1     XLON 
 
334             149.00          09:09:59         00350089850TRLO1     XLON 
 
527             148.60          09:12:22         00350091947TRLO1     XLON 
 
4              148.40          09:13:59         00350093573TRLO1     XLON 
 
12              148.40          09:13:59         00350093574TRLO1     XLON 
 
100000            148.70          09:21:06         00350100958TRLO1     XLON 
 
300             148.40          09:30:34         00350109763TRLO1     XLON 
 
402             149.00          09:31:15         00350110261TRLO1     XLON 
 
514             149.20          10:38:47         00350172220TRLO1     XLON 
 
542             149.40          11:09:24         00350188655TRLO1     XLON 
 
505             149.40          11:09:51         00350188666TRLO1     XLON 
 
505             149.40          11:10:01         00350188672TRLO1     XLON 
 
484             149.20          11:11:52         00350188722TRLO1     XLON 
 
166             151.00          11:30:52         00350189569TRLO1     XLON 
 
533             150.80          11:30:52         00350189570TRLO1     XLON 
 
400             151.00          11:59:49         00350190606TRLO1     XLON 
 
115             151.00          11:59:49         00350190607TRLO1     XLON 
 
400             151.00          11:59:49         00350190608TRLO1     XLON 
 
400             150.80          12:02:13         00350190740TRLO1     XLON 
 
531             150.80          12:33:36         00350192187TRLO1     XLON 
 
113             150.80          12:33:37         00350192188TRLO1     XLON 
 
400             150.80          12:33:37         00350192189TRLO1     XLON 
 
8              150.80          12:33:37         00350192190TRLO1     XLON 
 
50000            150.80          12:36:20         00350192294TRLO1     XLON 
 
496             150.80          12:45:51         00350192762TRLO1     XLON 
 
497             150.40          12:48:47         00350192878TRLO1     XLON 
 
49              150.00          13:03:41         00350193295TRLO1     XLON 
 
463             150.00          13:03:41         00350193296TRLO1     XLON 
 
512             150.20          13:03:41         00350193297TRLO1     XLON 
 
53              150.60          13:15:11         00350193635TRLO1     XLON 
 
535             150.20          13:15:24         00350193643TRLO1     XLON 
 
14              149.80          13:34:45         00350194280TRLO1     XLON 
 
49              149.80          13:34:45         00350194281TRLO1     XLON 
 
6              149.80          13:34:45         00350194282TRLO1     XLON 
 
16              149.80          13:34:45         00350194283TRLO1     XLON 
 
27              149.80          13:34:45         00350194284TRLO1     XLON 
 
501             150.00          13:34:45         00350194285TRLO1     XLON 
 
49              149.80          13:34:45         00350194286TRLO1     XLON 
 
10              149.80          13:34:45         00350194287TRLO1     XLON 
 
84              150.20          13:35:16         00350194311TRLO1     XLON 
 
49              149.80          13:47:25         00350194608TRLO1     XLON 
 
281             149.80          13:47:25         00350194609TRLO1     XLON 
 
162             149.80          13:47:25         00350194610TRLO1     XLON 
 
9              149.80          13:47:25         00350194611TRLO1     XLON 
 
1001             150.00          13:47:25         00350194612TRLO1     XLON 
 
501             150.20          14:03:07         00350195235TRLO1     XLON 
 
501             150.20          14:03:24         00350195247TRLO1     XLON 
 
289             150.20          14:06:56         00350195312TRLO1     XLON 
 
515             150.40          14:18:42         00350195735TRLO1     XLON 
 
648             150.40          14:18:42         00350195736TRLO1     XLON 
 
377             150.00          14:19:06         00350195753TRLO1     XLON 
 
1045             150.20          14:32:33         00350196779TRLO1     XLON 
 
539             150.00          14:33:10         00350196855TRLO1     XLON 
 
504             149.80          14:33:29         00350196891TRLO1     XLON 
 
520             150.20          14:39:34         00350197607TRLO1     XLON 
 
50000            149.80          15:23:19         00350201833TRLO1     XLON 
 
535             149.80          15:25:20         00350201929TRLO1     XLON 
 
493             149.80          15:25:20         00350201930TRLO1     XLON 
 
906             150.00          15:25:42         00350201946TRLO1     XLON 
 
99              150.00          15:25:42         00350201947TRLO1     XLON 
 
7              150.00          15:25:42         00350201948TRLO1     XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

August 20, 2025 12:01 ET (16:01 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
