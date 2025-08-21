Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 20, 2025) - Clear Blue Technologies International Inc. (TSXV: CBLU), the Smart Off-Grid Company, today announces that it will provide a corporate update and also report financial results for its second quarter 2025 on Wednesday August 27, 2025, after the market closes.

Clear Blue will host a conference call on Thursday August 28th, at 11:00AM Eastern Time to provide an update on its 2025 outlook and growth plan going forward. Those interested can register at:

Registration Link

https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_06KGLRU8Tf6oobFxiB1LtQ

About Clear Blue Technologies International

Clear Blue Technologies International, the Smart Off-Grid company, was founded on a vision of delivering clean, managed, "wireless power" to meet the global need for reliable, low-cost, solar and hybrid power for lighting, telecom, security, Internet of Things devices, and other mission-critical systems. Today, Clear Blue has thousands of systems under management across 37 countries, including the U.S. and Canada. (TSXV: CBLU) (FSE: 0YA0) (OTC Pink: CBUTD)

Legal Disclaimer:



Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/263282

SOURCE: Clear Blue Technologies International Inc.