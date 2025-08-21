Alset AI Ventures Inc.: Lyken.AI Announces Align Wellness as New Client for PaaS Platform Covering 60 Clinics Across North America

Lyken to deploy AI agent infrastructure for front-desk automation, sales enablement, and engagement across Align's national network of rehab and wellness clinics

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / August 21, 2025 / Alset AI Ventures Inc. (TSXV:GPUS)(OTC PINK:GPUSF)(FSE:1R60, WKN:A3ESVQ) ("Alset AI" or the "Company") an artificial intelligence ("AI") venture company advancing innovation through strategic investment and cloud computing solutions, is pleased to announce that its BC-based private AI cloud computing subsidiary Cedarcross International Technologies Inc., operating under the brand Lyken.AI ("Lyken"), has executed a Master Services Agreement (the "Agreement")with Align Wellness ("Align") dated August 20, 2025, formalizing a customer relationship that will see Lyken's Platform-as-a-Service ("PaaS") being deployed across Align's network of over 60 physical therapy and injury rehabilitation clinics throughout North America.

Align, a managed services platform supporting more than 60 physical therapy and injury rehabilitation clinics across North America, will utilize Lyken's PaaS offering to deploy advanced AI agents designed to streamline clinic operations and improve customer acquisition. Lyken's AI-powered infrastructure will support a suite of conversational agents for Align, including high-converting sales, reception, and booking automation agents-with several now live and delivering measurable results.

The services contemplated under the Agreement will be provided on a subscription basis, automatically renewing for successive one-year terms unless cancelled by either party upon at least thirty days' prior notice before the end of the then-current subscription period, or as otherwise set out in the applicable order form (the "Term"). For the duration of the Term, Lyken will provide access to its PaaS and related professional services, as described in further detail in the Agreement, for use by the network of healthcare and wellness clinics operated by Align. As compensation, Align will pay Lyken all applicable onboarding fees for each clinic subscribing to the services, monthly subscription fees, and any applicable overage fees, as set out in the applicable order forms. No securities of Align will be issued to Lyken as compensation for its services.

"This partnership with Align Wellness demonstrates the real-world value of our PaaS strategy providing scalable, AI-native infrastructure built to power high-impact businesses," said Adam Ingrao, CEO of Alset AI. "Our platform is enabling mid-market service organizations like Align to leap ahead by embedding tailored AI agents that reduce overhead, drive conversion, and unlock scalable growth across their network. This is a strong signal for what's possible when modern infrastructure meets applied AI."

"The impact has been immediate," added Chris Percy, General Manager of Align Wellness. "Several AI agents are already live and driving results, with more rolling out in the coming weeks. We see these high-converting reception and sales AI agents being particularly useful for mid-market service businesses like home services, dental, clinical-any situation with high call volume and an action to take, like a sale or a booking."

Lyken's turnkey PaaS infrastructure enables organizations to rapidly launch, integrate, and scale AI solutions tailored to their industry and business model. Through the Align deployment, Lyken is showcasing its unique ability to embed intelligent front-end systems directly into daily business operations.

This announcement follows recent strategic developments across Lyken's vendor and cloud ecosystem, and highlights continued commercial momentum across sectors where AI agents are driving real business impact.

About Alset AI Ventures Inc.

Alset AI is a pioneering AI and cloud computing investment firm, committed to nurturing high- potential technology companies. Through a combination of capital, strategic advisory, and cloud computing alliances, Alset AI is shaping the future of artificial intelligence and building an AI-focused venture capital platform poised for substantial growth.

About Align Wellness

Align Wellness is a managed services platform supporting over 60 physical therapy and injury rehabilitation clinics. The company enables clinic owners to launch scalable, turnkey rehab operations or expand existing services through integrated go-to-market support, sales and marketing infrastructure, AI-powered patient engagement agents, and access to top-tier clinical talent. Designed as a bolt-on solution, Align Wellness streamlines operations, accelerates growth, and enhances the profitability of health and wellness businesses.

