WKN: A1H39A | ISIN: CNE100000X85 | Ticker-Symbol: 8CZ
Tradegate
21.08.25 | 08:43
0,740 Euro
+2,07 % +0,015
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
ZOOMLION HEAVY INDUSTRY SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ZOOMLION HEAVY INDUSTRY SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,7000,75011:24
0,7000,74011:26
PR Newswire
21.08.2025 09:48 Uhr
184 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Zoomlion Delivers the World's Tallest 82.3-Meter Straight Boom Aerial Work Platform to the UK, Setting a New Record in Europe

LONDON, Aug. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. ("Zoomlion") has dispatched its record-breaking ZT82J straight boom aerial work platform to the Port of Bristol, United Kingdom. With a working height of 82.3 meters, the ZT82J sets a new benchmark for the European market, offering advanced aerial work solutions for energy and infrastructure projects across the region.

Zoomlion Delivers the World's Tallest 82.3-Meter Straight Boom Aerial Work Platform to the UK, Setting a New Record in Europe

The ZT82J was procured by Hire Safe Solutions, one of the UK's leading access equipment rental companies. Known for strict safety standards and advanced equipment, the company recently took delivery of Zoomlion's ZT72J model, making this its second acquisition of a Zoomlion ultra-high aerial work platform within two months. This decision reflects the trust that global partners place in Zoomlion's quality, components, and service, which consistently align with the expectations of customers worldwide.

As Zoomlion's latest breakthrough following its 68-meter and 72-meter models, the ZT82J redefines the global height record for straight boom aerial work platforms. It delivers a maximum outreach of 34.1 meters and addresses the industry's challenges in construction areas, including wide spans, complex working conditions, precise positioning, and limited space. The ZT82J incorporates Zoomlion's proprietary polygonal boom design, which reduces weight while improving stiffness, minimizes lateral deformation, and enhances stability. It combines off-road adaptability with maneuverability in confined spaces, while 21 advanced safety technologies provide real-time monitoring to ensure operations are safer and more efficient.

By introducing equipment capable of operating beyond 80 meters, Zoomlion has filled a critical gap in the global aerial work platform market. The ZT82J provides a new solution for demanding projects across Europe, where efficiency and safety are paramount. Zoomlion's intelligent access equipment portfolio now ranges from 6 to 95 meters, representing the industry's most comprehensive range. Its equipment is used in more than 100 countries and has set multiple national and regional height records, reflecting the company's ongoing contributions to advancing global construction and industrial efficiency.

The ZT82J is recognized for combining cutting-edge technology with robust design, bringing new levels of safety, performance, and reliability to clients. Its delivery further demonstrates Zoomlion's commitment to raising industry standards and supporting Europe's infrastructure and energy development with greater efficiency and safety.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2755198/4ae95289fd2255a6a1a2c231ed6275bb.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/zoomlion-delivers-the-worlds-tallest-82-3-meter-straight-boom-aerial-work-platform-to-the-uk-setting-a-new-record-in-europe-302535582.html

