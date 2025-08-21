Anzeige
Donnerstag, 21.08.2025
WKN: A3DSK1 | ISIN: MT0002400118 | Ticker-Symbol: I55
21.08.25 | 09:59
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.08.2025 08:30 Uhr
UIE Plc: UIE's Half Year Report 2025

On Thursday, 21 August 2025, UIE Plc. announced its financial results for the first half year of 2025.

Business Reporting Highlights from H1 2025:

UIE achieved a net result of USD 61.6 million in the first half of 2025, primarily driven by strong financial and operational performance from UP, coupled with positive fair value adjustments of the investments in Schörling and Greenbridge.

UP:

UP achieved a record first-half net profit of MYR 415.2 million, driven by higher average selling prices and increased production of CPO and PK.

In local currency, UP's result increased by 29%. However, when measured in USD, the increase was 41% due to a stronger average exchange rate of the MYR against the USD in the first half of 2025. Consequently, UIE's share of UP's result increased accordingly by 41% to USD 46.2 million in the first half of 2025.

Schörling:

At the end of the first half of 2025, the fair value of UIE's investment in Schörling amounted to USD 217.1 million - an increase of USD 9.0 million, or 4%, since year-end 2024. In addition, UIE received USD 1.8 million in dividends from Schörling during the period.

The share price development of Schörling's listed investments, ranging from a 21% decline to a 3% increase, resulted in a net decrease of 10% in Schörling's net asset value when measured in SEK. However, the appreciation of the SEK against the USD led to an overall positive fair value adjustment of 4%, when measured in USD.

Greenbridge:

The fair value of UIE's investment in Greenbridge amounted to USD 63.6 million at the end of the first half of 2025, reflecting an increase of USD 2.1 million, or 3%, since year-end 2024.

Greenbridge's portfolio companies sustained their growth and development, supporting the valuation.

For further information, please download the full Half Year Report 2025 or visit UIE's website.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
