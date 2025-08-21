Anzeige
Donnerstag, 21.08.2025
Potenzieller Gamechanger: Tiny-Float-Chance bei dieser Rohstoff-Aktie?
WKN: A12CPC | ISIN: SE0005250719 | Ticker-Symbol: A6X
Frankfurt
21.08.25 | 08:03
0,193 Euro
+4,34 % +0,008
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
aXichem AB: aXichem announces first commercial order for aXiphen from a poultry producer in Brazil

aXichem AB (publ), (aXichem), a developer of innovative natural analogue feed additives and dietary supplement ingredients, announces its first commercial order of aXiphen®, from a Brazilian poultry producer. This marks a breakthrough milestone for aXichem, moving from successful testing into commercial adoption in one of the world's most important poultry markets.

The commercial order follows a previously announced trial with positive results in poultry production. The new order represents a large-scale use of approximately four tons of aXiphen®, to be delivered from Chr. Olesen's current stock in Brazil, covering around half of the producer's monthly broiler output. The volume for this producer is expected to double over time to cover the producer's full monthly production.

The purchasing company is a well-established poultry integrator in Brazil and is recognized for its high food safety standards, sustainable practices, and export orientation. Brazil is the world's number one exporter of poultry meat, with a market share of 35% in 2023 according to data from U.S. Dept of Agriculture (USDA).

Torsten Helsing, CEO of aXichem, comments:
"This is a milestone for aXichem and for aXiphen®. It demonstrates that aXiphen's innovative advantages now are being adopted in commercial production environments. Brazil is the world's largest chicken exporter, and gaining traction with producers in this market validates both the product's efficacy and its market potential. Importantly, this first order covers only part of the producer's capacity, creating clear potential for scaling up - and it provides an excellent starting point to expand with additional clients."

About phenylcapsaicin and aXiphen

The health benefits of chili peppers and their active ingredient capsaicin have been known for centuries. aXichem's proprietary molecule, phenylcapsaicin, combines capsaicin with a phenyl group. The result is an innovative substance with completely unique properties. As an ingredient in chicken feed, phenylcapsaicin is now a non-antibiotic alternative that inhibits salmonella, improves animal health and increases productivity.

Production trials conducted in Brazil 2025 confirm previous production trials and studies conducted in Europe, which proved the effectiveness of aXiphen® as an ingredient in poultry feed. The production trial in Europe included approximately 1.6 million birds and showed, under the test conditions and when 15 ppm phenylcapsaicin was added to the feed, a statistically significant reduction in the numberof farms with salmonella-positive floor tests. The European Production Efficiency Model, EPEF, alsoshowed that breeding efficiency increased by 14% compared to traditional feeding.

The information was submitted, through the provision of the specified contact person, for publication on
21 August 2025, 08:30 AM CET.

Company contact:

Torsten Helsing, CEO, aXichem AB
Phone: +46 706 863 355 Email: torsten.helsing@axichem.com

About aXichem

aXichem develops, patents and markets natural analogue industrial chemicals, i.e., synthetically produced substances that have similar and comparable properties to natural substances. The company's first product is phenylcapsaicin, which the company commercializes under two brands, aXiphen® and aXivite®, as an ingredient in animal feed and dietary supplements, respectively. The business is divided into three market areas with different applications for phenylcapsaicin: as an ingredient in feed for poultry, such as chicken and turkey; as an ingredient in food supplements for gut health, weight control and sports and exercise; and as an ingredient in food supplements for the bio-enhancement of curcumin and melatonin. aXichem is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Certified advisor for aXichem is Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance AB.
More information is available at www.axichem.com.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
