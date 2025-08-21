aXichem AB: aXichem announces first commercial order for aXiphen from a poultry producer in Brazil

aXichem AB (publ), (aXichem), a developer of innovative natural analogue feed additives and dietary supplement ingredients, announces its first commercial order of aXiphen®, from a Brazilian poultry producer. This marks a breakthrough milestone for aXichem, moving from successful testing into commercial adoption in one of the world's most important poultry markets.



The commercial order follows a previously announced trial with positive results in poultry production. The new order represents a large-scale use of approximately four tons of aXiphen®, to be delivered from Chr. Olesen's current stock in Brazil, covering around half of the producer's monthly broiler output. The volume for this producer is expected to double over time to cover the producer's full monthly production.



The purchasing company is a well-established poultry integrator in Brazil and is recognized for its high food safety standards, sustainable practices, and export orientation. Brazil is the world's number one exporter of poultry meat, with a market share of 35% in 2023 according to data from U.S. Dept of Agriculture (USDA).



Torsten Helsing, CEO of aXichem, comments:

"This is a milestone for aXichem and for aXiphen®. It demonstrates that aXiphen's innovative advantages now are being adopted in commercial production environments. Brazil is the world's largest chicken exporter, and gaining traction with producers in this market validates both the product's efficacy and its market potential. Importantly, this first order covers only part of the producer's capacity, creating clear potential for scaling up - and it provides an excellent starting point to expand with additional clients."

About phenylcapsaicin and aXiphen

The health benefits of chili peppers and their active ingredient capsaicin have been known for centuries. aXichem's proprietary molecule, phenylcapsaicin, combines capsaicin with a phenyl group. The result is an innovative substance with completely unique properties. As an ingredient in chicken feed, phenylcapsaicin is now a non-antibiotic alternative that inhibits salmonella, improves animal health and increases productivity.

Production trials conducted in Brazil 2025 confirm previous production trials and studies conducted in Europe, which proved the effectiveness of aXiphen® as an ingredient in poultry feed. The production trial in Europe included approximately 1.6 million birds and showed, under the test conditions and when 15 ppm phenylcapsaicin was added to the feed, a statistically significant reduction in the numberof farms with salmonella-positive floor tests. The European Production Efficiency Model, EPEF, alsoshowed that breeding efficiency increased by 14% compared to traditional feeding.

