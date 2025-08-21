Acarix AB: Acarix Reports Significant Progress Toward Fixed Reimbursement

Malmö, Sweden - Acarix, a global leader in AI- and acoustics-based cardiac diagnostics, is pleased to announce that the company has achieved another milestone on its path toward fixed reimbursement in the U.S. healthcare market.

Three of the five largest payors in the country have removed the "experimental and investigational" designation for CADScor® and lifted prior authorization requirements for reimbursement. While this does not yet constitute fixed reimbursement, it represents a major advancement in the process, where physicians are now seeing consistent payments for usage of CADScor® with these three national payors.

About Acarix

Acarix is a Swedish medical device company that innovates solutions for rapid rule out of coronary artery disease (CAD) at point of care. The CE-approved and FDA DeNovo-cleared Acarix CADScor System is intended for patients experiencing chest pain with suspected CAD and designed to help reduce millions of unnecessary, invasive, and costly diagnostic procedures. The CADScor System has been used on more than 40,000 patients. Acarix recommends CADScor System as a first-line diagnostic aid that uses highly sensitive acoustics and advanced computational processing to analyze coronary blood flow to rule out significant coronary artery disease (CAD), with at least 96% certainty at point of care. Acarix is listed on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm (ticker: ACARIX) and cross-traded on the OTCQB market in the US (ticker: ACIXF). Carnegie Investment Bank is the Certified Advisor of Acarix. For more information, please visit www.acarix.com

