Envar Holding AB: Envar Games announces 'Witchspire', the studio's first own game and IP

Envar Games has officially revealed Witchspire, bringing a world of magic to the survival-crafting adventure genre when it launches on PC via Early Access in 2026. Witchspire is the debut title from Envar Games, a subsidiary of Envar Holding AB. The game and new IP were revealed during the Future Games Show at gamescom 2025, the largest trade fair for video games in the world.

See the Store Page on Steam: https://store.steampowered.com/app/2679100/Witchspire/



"Witchspire marks a new chapter for us as a studio, and we couldn't be prouder," said Atey Ghailan, CEO of Envar. "We've worked with industry giants such as Riot Games, Blizzard Entertainment, Tencent, Netflix, and Wizards of the Coast and now have the opportunity to create our own world in the survival and adventure game genres," Atey added. "This announcement is our first step in building a AA studio and establishing Witchspire as a fresh, new quality IP and we're delighted to be able to share it with you."



Early Access presents an opportunity for players to experience the game for a lower price, prior to the official 1.0 launch, and to give valuable feedback during the continued development of Witchspire. "It's a chance for us to collaborate with our players to deliver the best possible game experience" explains Liam O'Neill, Head of Games at Envar. It's a strategy that's been wildly successful for Swedish title Valheim, as well as Palworld from Japanese developer Pocketpair.



Participation in Future Games Show during Gamescom means that Witchspire was chosen as a stand-out among other pitched titles, being given the honour of a world premiere in a showcase that features developers both large and small.



For more information on Witchspire and Envar:

http://playwitchspire.com/

https://www.envarstudio.com/

Certified Adviser

Envar has appointed Amudova as the Company's Certified Adviser on Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

Tel: 08-546 017 58

E-mail: info@amudova.se

About Envar Holding

Envar Holding is an outsourcing and development studio focusing on game graphics to mainly game development companies or other companies active in the entertainment industry. The company has established itself as a provider of high-quality graphics and development services to some of the largest players in the gaming industry, including companies such as Riot Games, Netflix, NetEase, Blizzard, 2K, Hasbro, Tencent and EPIC Games.

For further information please contact:

Atey Ghailan, CEO

info@envarstudio.com

Envar Holding AB

Org.nr 559407-6563

Götgatan 78

118 30 STOCKHOLM

Image Attachments

Witchspire - Envar Games