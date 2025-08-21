Trophy Games Development: Trophy Games' Investor Day

COPENHAGEN, DK / ACCESS Newswire / August 21, 2025 / Trophy Games Development (CPH:TGAMES) - Trophy Games (TGAMES) is hosting an investor day on August 26, 2025, at 16:00.

The event will take place at Trophy Games' office in Mikkel Bryggers Gade 4, Copenhagen, and will include catering.

This is an opportunity to meet the board and management team and get all your questions answered. The event will begin with a review of the half-year report, followed by a status update on key projects and a strategy update.

To attend, please sign up using this link : Sign up here.

Agenda (subject to changes):

16:00 - Welcome & Mingling

16:10 - Welcome by Jan Lehrmann, Chairman of the Board

16:15 - Half-Year Report Presentation by CFO Aran

16:45 - Q&A Session on the Half-Year Report

17:00 - Pause

17:15 - Truck Manager Update

17:30 - Farm Manager Update

17:45 - Ranchers Update (try it out on our demo computers)

18:00 - Strategy Update

18:30+ Snacks & Drinks

Contacts

Trophy Games Development A/S

Søren Gleie, CEO

Office (+45) 7172 7573

Email: soren@trophy-games.com

Mikkel Bryggers Gade 4, 2. sal, 1460 Copenhagen K, Denmark

Certified Adviser

Norden CEF

John Norden

Email: jn@nordencef.dk

A/S Kongevejen 365, 2840 Holte, Denmark

About Us

Trophy Games is a data- and business-driven game company with a no-bullshit mentality. We build games around real-world interests to immerse players in their passion online!

