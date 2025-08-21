Trophy Games Development: Trophy Games' Investor Day

COPENHAGEN, DK / ACCESS Newswire / August 21, 2025 / Trophy Games Development (CPH:TGAMES) - Trophy Games (TGAMES) is hosting an investor day on August 26, 2025, at 16:00.
The event will take place at Trophy Games' office in Mikkel Bryggers Gade 4, Copenhagen, and will include catering.
This is an opportunity to meet the board and management team and get all your questions answered. The event will begin with a review of the half-year report, followed by a status update on key projects and a strategy update.
To attend, please sign up using this link : Sign up here.
Agenda (subject to changes):
16:00 - Welcome & Mingling
16:10 - Welcome by Jan Lehrmann, Chairman of the Board
16:15 - Half-Year Report Presentation by CFO Aran
16:45 - Q&A Session on the Half-Year Report
17:00 - Pause
17:15 - Truck Manager Update
17:30 - Farm Manager Update
17:45 - Ranchers Update (try it out on our demo computers)
18:00 - Strategy Update
18:30+ Snacks & Drinks
Contacts
Trophy Games Development A/S
Søren Gleie, CEO
Office (+45) 7172 7573
Email: soren@trophy-games.com
Mikkel Bryggers Gade 4, 2. sal, 1460 Copenhagen K, Denmark
Certified Adviser
Norden CEF
John Norden
Email: jn@nordencef.dk
A/S Kongevejen 365, 2840 Holte, Denmark
About Us
Trophy Games is a data- and business-driven game company with a no-bullshit mentality. We build games around real-world interests to immerse players in their passion online!
