Donnerstag, 21.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Potenzieller Gamechanger: Tiny-Float-Chance bei dieser Rohstoff-Aktie?
WKN: A114V1 | ISIN: BE0974274061 | Ticker-Symbol: KPSN
Tradegate
21.08.25 | 11:25
34,350 Euro
-6,53 % -2,400
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
BEL Mid
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.08.2025 07:06 Uhr
Kinepolis Group: Strong second quarter for Kinepolis cinemas thanks to international blockbusters

Strong second quarter for Kinepolis cinemas thanks to international blockbusters

Regulated information

21 August 2025, 7.00 am CET

After a weak start to the year due to a limited blockbuster offering, Kinepolis posted strong second-quarter results, driven by a robust international film lineup and an effective premiumisation strategy.

The success of 'A Minecraft Movie', 'Lilo & Stitch' and 'Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning', among others, boosted visitor numbers by 17.3% in the second quarter compared to the same period last year, resulting in a 2.2% increase in visitors and a 6.2% increase in revenue for the full first half of the year.

Revenue per visitor increased again, thanks in part to higher demand for experience and an expansion of the premium movie experience offering. Adjusted EBITDAL rose by as much as 22.6% to € 46.4 million, which translated into a net profit of € 7.0 million.

Kinepolis' financial solidity was further reinforced by a new € 160.0 million expandable revolving credit facility, signed in June with a five-year maturity, to support the Group's further growth, among other things.

Key achievements H1 2025

    • Agreement for 9 new IMAX screens, 2 of which have now opened
    • Further roll-out of ScreenX and Laser ULTRA (Belgium, US, Canada)
    • Roll out self-service ordering kiosks for drinks and snacks in Canadian cinemas
    • Opening RP1 Entertainment & Gaming Lounge in MJR Southgate (US)
    • Second edition Kinepolis Innovation Lab Summit
    • Closing of a new € 160.0 million credit line
    • Appointment of Hans Van Acker as Chief Strategic Businesses & Development

Eddy Duquenne, CEO Kinepolis Group, on the first half of the year:

"Strong international blockbusters put leverage on our premiumisation strategy. The second quarter shows that our investments in experience and innovation as well as our operating model are particularly rewarding.
The new credit facility underlines the Group's solid financial profile and provides additional flexibility into the future, especially as we prepare for further external expansion."

Interim financial report H1 2025 attached.

Pictures available via this link.


