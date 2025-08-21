IRLAB Therapeutics: IRLAB Appoints Roy Jonebrant as Interim CFO

GOTHENBURG, SE / ACCESS Newswire / August 21, 2025 / IRLAB Therapeutics AB (Nasdaq Stockholm:IRLAB A), a company discovering and developing novel treatments for Parkinson's disease, today announced that Roy Jonebrant will take over as acting CFO on September 1, 2025.

Roy Jonebrant replaces Viktor Siewertz, who is leaving IRLAB to take a senior position in another company, as previously announced.

"We are very pleased that Roy Jonebrant will take on the role of interim CFO during the recruitment process for a permanent successor to Viktor Siewertz. Roy's extensive experience from listed life science companies will be a great asset to IRLAB", says Kristina Torfgård, CEO.

Roy Jonebrant is senior CFO and finance executive with extensive experience in financial management, corporate affairs, and business development. He has held senior financial positions with IR responsibility at several life science companies and has worked closely with executive teams and boards, where he has driven acquisitions, divestments, and share issues. In recent years, he has taken on several assignments as interim CFO for listed MedTech and pharmaceutical development companies.

Kristina Torfgård, CEO

Phone: +46 730 60 70 99

E-mail: kristina.torfgard@irlab.se

About IRLAB

IRLAB discovers and develops a portfolio of transformative treatments for all stages of Parkinson's disease. The company originates from Nobel Laureate Prof Arvid Carlsson's research group and the discovery of a link between brain neurotransmitter disorders and brain diseases. Mesdopetam (IRL790), under development for treating levodopa-induced dyskinesias, has completed Phase IIb and is in preparation for Phase III. Pirepemat (IRL752), currently in Phase IIb, is being evaluated for its effect on fall frequency in Parkinson's disease. IRL757, a compound being developed for the treatment of apathy in neurodegenerative disorders, is in Phase I. In addition, the company is developing two preclinical programs, IRL942 and IRL1117, towards Phase I studies. IRLAB's pipeline has been generated by the company's proprietary systems biology-based research platform Integrative Screening Process (ISP). Headquartered in Sweden, IRLAB is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (IRLAB A). For more information, please visit www.irlab.se .

