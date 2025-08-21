Mendus has reported its Q225 results. During the period, it made continued progress on the lead programme (vididencel in acute myeloid leukaemia, AML), which remains on track to be pivotal-stage ready in H225. Another key highlight was the presentation of encouraging interim data from the ALISON trial, assessing vididencel in ovarian cancer (OC). The Q225 operating loss was SEK24.1m, 36.4% lower y-o-y than Q224 (SEK37.9m), with the decline attributable to lower R&D expenses in the quarter (SEK15.5m vs SEK28.9m in Q224). We believe this difference stems from the fact that there were no technology transfer costs related to the NorthX Biologics alliance recognised in the quarter (vs c SEK13.5m in Q224). We expect this to reverse in H225. On reviewing the Q225 results, we do not expect any material changes to our long-term assumptions. We will follow up shortly with an updated discussion of Mendus's most recent financial performance and updated estimates.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...