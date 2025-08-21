Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - August 21, 2025) - Legacy Gold Mines Ltd. (TSXV: LEGY) (the "Company" or "Legacy Gold") announces that drilling is underway on the Baner property (the "Baner Gold Mine Property") to test the views of Legacy Gold's geologists that the zones of gold mineralization at the Baner Gold Mine Property are more commercially meaningful than previously thought.

Located in Idaho County, Idaho, USA, the Baner Gold Mine Property sits within the historic Orogrande Gold Mining District that has hosted numerous historic gold mines since Idaho's first gold rush in the late 1800's (see Figure 1 - Property Location Map). This 2025 drill program is expected to consist of approximately 4,572 metres (15,000 feet) of reverse circulation drilling (RC) focused on the previously drilled "Main Zone" (see Figure 2 - Plan View - 2025 Proposed Drilling).

"Legacy Gold's geologists have optimized the targets to best drill and test their views of the shape and potential of previously drilled mineralized gold zones on the Baner Gold Mine Property," said Brian Hinchcliffe, Legacy Gold, CEO. "Acquiring the option for Baner last year and commencing the first drill program this fall, the timing of Legacy Gold being launched alongside the momentum in the gold market has worked out well so far."

"With the successful prospecting and surface sampling results conducted since we acquired the option for the Baner Gold Mine Property from Champion Electric in Q4 last year, we are very excited to commence our first drilling campaign on the property. This program will look to follow-up on previous drilling success, to extend the strike length and expand zones of mineralization within the Main Zone," said Mike Sutton, Legacy Gold, VP Exploration.

Legacy Gold 2025 Drill Program

This drilling program will focus on the Main Zone, where previous drilling by Champion Electric encountered high-grade intercepts as highlighted below:

8.7 g/t Au over 6.3m (21ft), including 146.7 g/t Au over 0.3m (0.98ft) (ICG2018-08);

66.0 g/t Au over 4.8m (16ft) (ICG2018-15);

5.39 g/t Au over 5.1m (17ft), including 24.27 g/t Au over 0.5m (1.64ft) (ICG2018-16); and

20.84 g/t Au over 12.0m (39ft), including 48.98 g/t Au over 4.5m (14.76ft) (ICG2018-13).

See the Technical Report (defined below) for additional information.

Drilling will test for continuity of high-grade and wide low-grade zones of mineralization in a flatter dip scenario along the 1km section of the Orogrande structure within the Main Zone. The Orogrande structure is host to numerous gold deposits and past producing gold mines.

The drill program will look to follow-up on previous drilling but assumes that greater potential width to the mineralized zones can be captured by angling the drill hole direction differently. The goal will be to extend the strike length and expand zones of mineralization within the Main Zone. Drilling highlights include:

Limited drilling conducted returned numerous high-grade intercepts that warrant follow-up.

There are two major NS structures that host gold mineralization in the area of the Main Zone, along the Orogrande shear zone.

Drilling will test a new geological interpretation which could open up the entire zone of mineralization.

Surface sampling returned continuous highly anomalous values which will be used for future target validation.





Figure 1 - Property Location Map

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10544/263303_b25ae5c6a49f3be1_002full.jpg





Figure 2 - Plan View - 2025 Proposed Drilling

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10544/263303_b25ae5c6a49f3be1_003full.jpg

Review by Qualified Person

Mr. Mike Sutton, P.Geo., Director and VP of Exploration of the Company, is the Qualified Person, as defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, who reviewed and approved scientific and technical disclosure in this press release. The Qualified Person has not reviewed the mineral tenure, nor independently verified the legal status and ownership of the Baner Gold Mine Property or any underlying property agreements.

About Legacy Gold Mines Ltd.

The Company is a Canadian based gold exploration and development company that is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "LEGY". The Company holds an option to acquire a 100% undivided interest in and to the mineral claims comprising the Baner Gold Mine Property located in Idaho County, Idaho, USA.

Additional information about the Company and the Baner Gold Mine Property is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca under the Company's profile, including a technical report titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Baner Project, Idaho County, Idaho, USA", dated effective August 1, 2024, prepared by Steven A. Osterberg, Ph.D., P.G. (the "Technical Report").

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This press release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, timing and completion of any exploration, drilling and work programs on the Baner Gold mine Property, estimates of mineralization from drilling, sampling and geophysical surveys, geological information projected from drilling and sampling results and the potential quantities and grades of the target zones, the potential for minerals and/or mineral resources and reserves, and statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs, and current expectations of the Baner Gold Mine Property and the Company that may be described herein. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forwarding-looking wording such as "may", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "intend", "believe" and "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are based will occur.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, estimates, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not occur. These assumptions, risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the state of the economy in general and capital markets in particular, as well as those risk factors discussed in the Filing Statement of the Company dated effective September 19, 2024 or referred to in the Company's annual Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2024 and the period ended March 31, 2025 available at www.sedarplus.ca, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additionally, the Company undertakes no obligation to comment on the expectations of, or statements made by, third parties in respect of the matters discussed above.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

