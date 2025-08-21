Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 21, 2025) - NuGen Medical Devices Inc. (TSXV: NGMD) ("NuGen" or the "Company"), a leader in needle-free subcutaneous drug-delivery technology, is pleased to announce research and development of a next-generation needle-free injection system, in drug delivery technology. This innovation, protected under international patent WO2021206553 (granted in the EU and China; pending in Canada and the US), introduces a cartridge-based solution that simplifies drug administration and enhances patient safety.

At the heart of this breakthrough is the integration of a sterile internal insulin cartridge into NuGen's proprietary needle-free autoinjector, an innovation conceived by Nicky Canton, the inventor behind the patent. Unlike current systems such as InsuJet, which require external connectors to manually draw insulin into a temporary reservoir, this new design eliminates that step entirely. The result is a safer, more intuitive experience for patients, with reduced risk of dosing errors and contamination.

"This innovation is anticipated to be most welcomed for patients who rely on daily injections," said Liang Lin, CEO of NuGen Medical Devices. "By embedding a prefilled cartridge directly into our needle-free platform, this will become a solution that rivals the convenience of pen-based injectors, without the needle."

Technical Highlights of the Innovation:

Internal Cartridge Integration: Removes the need for external adaptors and manual filling, streamlining the injection process.

Backflow Control Mechanism: Addresses high-pressure backflow challenges unique to jet injection, ensuring precise and safe insulin delivery.

Improved Usability: Simplifies operation for patients and caregivers, reducing training time and improving compliance.

Under Liang Lin's leadership, the Company has expanded its internal R&D, quality, and clinical teams to support this development, with a focus on regulatory compliance and clinical validation.

Future Milestones:

Clinical Investigations: Since the efficacy of needle-free injections is not affected by this design change, NuGen will begin clinical investigations using its currently approved needle-free platform. This allows parallel development of the new cartridge-based system while generating clinical data for new drug indications.

Prototype Development: Within six months, NuGen aims to produce working prototypes to showcase the technology and conduct usability studies.

Tooling Investment: Full tooling investment is expected to commence in early 2026, paving the way for scaled manufacturing and commercialization.

NuGen remains committed to advancing needle-free solutions that emphasize patient comfort, safety, and usability, redefining how medications are delivered across therapeutic areas.

About NuGen Medical Devices

NuGen develops next-generation needle-free devices for subcutaneous drug delivery. Its flagship InsuJet system is approved in 42 countries and is designed to improve the lives of millions of people with diabetes worldwide.

Websites: insujet.com | insujet.fr | nugenmd.com

Instagram / X: @NuGenMD | LinkedIn: NuGenMD

Investor Relations: IR@nugenmd.com

