Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 22.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Übernahme-Kracher: Diese Übernahme eröffnet völlig neue Wachstumschancen im Krypto-Sektor
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QBSN | ISIN: NO0010890304 | Ticker-Symbol: 606
München
22.08.25 | 08:01
0,013 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AKER CARBON CAPTURE ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AKER CARBON CAPTURE ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0120,01609:03
PR Newswire
22.08.2025 07:48 Uhr
142 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Aker Carbon Capture ASA: Liquidation balance sheet

FORNEBU, Norway, Aug. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Reference is made to the extraordinary general meeting in Aker Carbon Capture ASA (under liquidation) (the "Company") held on 5 August 2025 where it was resolved to liquidate the Company.

The Company's Board of Directors has in accordance with section 16-6 of the Norwegian Public Limited Liability Companies Act prepared a liquidation balance sheet as of 31 July 2025. The liquidation balance sheet has been audited by the Company's auditor. Both the balance sheet and the auditor's report are attached hereto. The liquidation balance sheet and the auditor's report will also be distributed to the shareholders of the Company prior to final liquidation and is also available at the Company's registered office as required by the Norwegian Public Limited Liability Companies Act.

Contact:
Media and Investors:
Mats Ektvedt
Mobile: +47 41 42 33 28
E-mail: mats.ektvedt@corporatecommunications.no

This information is published in accordance with the disclosure requirements set out in the Norwegian Securities Trading Act section 5-12.

About Aker Carbon Capture ASA

Aker Carbon Capture ASA was established as a separate entity in 2020, building on more than 20 years long experience and maturation of the carbon capture technology within Aker. A Joint Venture between SLB and Aker Carbon Capture, SLB Capturi, was established in June 2024 with SLB owning 80% and Aker Carbon Capture ASA indirectly owning 20% through its subsidiary, Aker Carbon Capture AS. In May 2025, Aker Carbon Capture ASA and Aker ASA announced an agreement whereby Aker, through a subsidiary of Aker Capital AS, acquired the 20% ownership interest in SLB Capturi AS held by Aker Carbon Capture ASA's subsidiary Aker Carbon Capture AS.

Following the completion of the transactions with SLB in 2024 and Aker in May 2025, Aker Carbon Capture ASA no longer engages in any investment or operational activities, nor is it expected that the Company will resume such activity or other activities.

To date, NOK 5.2 billion in cash has been returned to shareholders. In August 2025, the Extraordinary General Meeting resolved to initiate the liquidation of the company, with remaining funds to be distributed as liquidation dividends.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/aker-carbon-capture-asa/r/aker-carbon-capture-asa--liquidation-balance-sheet,c4221705

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Public/20223/4221705/9e935d1215dbba3e.pdf

ACC - Liquidation Balance sheet and revisor s report

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aker-carbon-capture-asa-liquidation-balance-sheet-302536490.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Tech-Aktien mit Crash-Tendenzen
Künstliche Intelligenz, Magnificent Seven, Tech-Euphorie – seit Monaten scheint an der Börse nur eine Richtung zu existieren: nach oben. Doch hinter den Rekordkursen lauert eine gefährliche Wahrheit. Die Bewertungen vieler Tech-Schwergewichte haben historische Extremniveaus erreicht. Shiller-KGV bei 39, Buffett-Indikator auf Allzeithoch – schon in der Dotcom-Ära war der Markt kaum teurer.

Hinzu kommen euphorische Anlegerstimmung, IPO-Hypes ohne Substanz, kreditfinanzierte Wertpapierkäufe in Rekordhöhe und charttechnische Warnsignale, die Erinnerungen an 2000 und 2021 wecken. Gleichzeitig drücken geopolitische Risiken, Trumps aggressive Zollpolitik und saisonale Börsenschwäche auf die Perspektiven.

Die Gefahr: Aus der schleichenden Korrektur könnte ein rasanter Crash werden – und der könnte vor allem überbewertete KI- und Chipwerte hart treffen.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezial-Report zeigen wir Ihnen, welche Tech-Aktien am stärksten gefährdet sind und wie Sie Ihr Depot vor dem Platzen der Blase schützen könnten.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report!

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.