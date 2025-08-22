Herantis Pharma has presented its H125 results, which reflect a period of steady progress as its Phase Ib trial, evaluating HER-096 in patients with Parkinson's disease (PD), edges closer to completion. An operational highlight from the period was the January interim trial update, whereby pharmacokinetic (PK) data provided important information regarding potential dosing intervals for subsequent studies. Patient enrolment was completed in August 2025, and we believe the top-line results, expected in mid-October, could represent a major upcoming catalyst for the company. From a financial perspective, Herantis raised €5.2m through a directed share issue in February 2025 and ended the period with a gross cash position of €4.6m. Based on historical cash burn rates, we estimate this should provide a runway into Q226, consistent with management guidance.

