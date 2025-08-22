Anzeige
WKN: A3CRAH | ISIN: SE0015988019 | Ticker-Symbol: NJB
Tradegate
22.08.25 | 09:55
3,801 Euro
-3,16 % -0,124
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
NIBE INDUSTRIER AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NIBE INDUSTRIER AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,9213,94010:41
3,9233,94810:41
NIBE Industrier AB: NIBE Industrier AB (publ), Interim Report 2, 2025

  • SALES amounted to SEK 19,755 (19,529) million
  • OPERATING PROFIT amounted to SEK 1,726 (90) million
  • ADJUSTED OPERATING PROFIT amounted to SEK 1,726 (1,185) million
  • PROFIT AFTER NET FINANCIAL ITEMS amounted to SEK 1,214 (-515) million
  • ADJUSTED PROFIT AFTER NET FINANCIAL ITEMS amounted to SEK 1,214 (580) million
  • PROFIT AFTER TAX was SEK 885 (-645) million
  • ADJUSTED PROFIT AFTER TAX amounted to SEK 885 (257) million
  • EARNINGS per share before and after dilution, based on the average number of shares outstanding during the period, amounted to SEK 0.44 (-0.32)
  • EARNINGS per share adjusted for items affecting comparability before and after dilution, based on the average number of shares outstanding during the period, amounted to SEK 0.44 (0.13)

This information is information that NIBE Industrier is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-08-22 08:00 CEST.

Contacts
For questions, please contact:
Fredrik Erlandsson, Head of Investor Relations
fredrik.erlandsson@nibe.se
+46 70-486 63 90

About Us
NIBE Group
- an international Group with companies and a presence worldwide

The NIBE Group is an international company that contributes to a reduced carbon footprint and better utilization of energy. In our three business areas - Climate Solutions, Element and Stoves - we develop, manufacture and market a wide range of environmentally friendly, energy-efficient solutions for indoor climate comfort in all types of properties, plus components and solutions for intelligent heating and control in industry and infrastructure.

Since its beginnings in the town of Markaryd in the Swedish province of Småland more than 70 years ago, NIBE has grown into an international company with an average of 20,600 (22,500) employees and an international presence. From the very start, the company has been driven by a strong culture of entrepreneurship and a passion for corporate responsibility. Its success factors are long-term investments in sustainable product development and strategic acquisitions. Combined, these factors have brought about strong, targeted growth, which generated sales of just under SEK 40 (47) billion in 2024.

NIBE has been listed under the name NIBE Industrier AB on the Nasdaq Nordic Large Cap list since 1997, with a secondary listing on the SIX Swiss Exchange since 2011.

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
