

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - NIBE Industrier AB (NIBEB.SW) released earnings for fourth quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled SEK0.785 billion, or SEK0.39 per share. This compares with SEK1.374 billion, or SEK0.68 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 0.3% to SEK11.00 billion from SEK11.03 billion last year.



NIBE Industrier AB earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



