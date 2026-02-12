Anzeige
Donnerstag, 12.02.2026
Top-Ergebnisse: 1,75 g/t Gold über 30,4 Meter + massives Tagebau-Potenzial
WKN: A3CRAH | ISIN: SE0015988019
12.02.2026 08:00 Uhr
NIBE Industrier AB: NIBE Industrier AB (publ) Year-end report 2025

CONFIRMATION OF RECOVERY FOR THE YEAR AS A WHOLE- ROBUST DEVELOPMENT IN THE FOURTH QUARTER

FOURTH QUARTER
› NET SALES amounted to SEK 11,000 (11,025) million Growth was 0%, and 6.8% at fixed exchange rates
› ADJUSTED OPERATING PROFIT amounted to SEK 1,438 (1,129) million, corresponding to an operating margin of 13.1% (10.2%). Items affecting comparability amounted to SEK -178 (+540) million

FULL YEAR
› NET SALES amounted to SEK 40,841 (40,521) millionGrowth was 0.8%, and 5.3% at fixed exchange rates
› ADJUSTED OPERATING PROFIT amounted to SEK 4,303 (3,226) million, corresponding to an operating margin of 10.5% (8.0%). Items affecting comparability amounted to SEK -178 (+555) million
› ADJUSTED PROFIT AFTER NET FINANCIAL ITEMS amounted to SEK 3,333 (2,091) million. Items affecting comparability amounted to SEK -178 (+555) million
› NET PROFIT amounted to SEK 2,280 (1,162) million and earnings per share before and after dilution › amounted to SEK 1.13 (0.58) Earnings per share adjusted for items affecting comparability before and after dilution were SEK 1.20 (0.80)
› THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS proposes a dividend of SEK 0.35 (0.30) per share

Teleconference Year-end report, 2025 (Q4)
Managing Director and CEO Gerteric Lindquist and CFO Hans Backman will present and discuss the report. After the presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. The presentation, as well as the Q&A session, will be held in English.

Date and time
Thursday February 12, 2026 at 11:00 AM (CET).

Registration for participation in the webcast
Click on the link below to register for the webcast
https://nibe.events.inderes.com/q4-report-2025/register

Registration for participation in the teleconference
Click on the link below and register for participation in the teleconference
https://events.inderes.com/nibe/q4-report-2025/dial-in

Contacts
For questions, please contact:
Hans Backman, CFO
hans.backman@nibe.se
+46 433 27 34 69

About Us
NIBE Group
- an international Group with companies and a presence worldwide

The NIBE Group is an international company that contributes to a reduced carbon footprint and better utilization of energy. In our three business areas - Climate Solutions, Element and Stoves - we develop, manufacture and market a wide range of environmentally friendly, energy-efficient solutions for indoor climate comfort in all types of properties, plus components and solutions for intelligent heating and control in industry and infrastructure.

Since its beginnings in the town of Markaryd in the Swedish province of Småland more than 70 years ago, NIBE has grown into an international company with an average of 20,500 (22,600) employees and an international presence. From the very start, the company has been driven by a strong culture of entrepreneurship and a passion for corporate responsibility. Its success factors are long-term investments in sustainable product development and strategic acquisitions. Combined, these factors have brought about strong, targeted growth, which generated sales of just under SEK 40 (40) billion in 2025.

NIBE has been listed under the name NIBE Industrier AB on the Nasdaq Nordic Large Cap list since 1997, with a secondary listing on the SIX Swiss Exchange since 2011.

This information is information that NIBE Industrier is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-02-12 08:00 CET.

