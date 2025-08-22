Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 22.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Übernahme-Kracher: Diese Übernahme eröffnet völlig neue Wachstumschancen im Krypto-Sektor
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 675796 | ISIN: SE0000805426 | Ticker-Symbol: BX1B
Frankfurt
22.08.25 | 08:06
15,780 Euro
-0,63 % -0,100
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BTS GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BTS GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
16,64017,00010:48
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.08.2025 07:06 Uhr
12 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BTS Group AB (publ) Interim report January-June 2025

P R E S S R E L E A S E

Stockholm, August 22, 2025

New leadership for BTS North America - strong organic growth in BTS Europe and BTS Other markets

April 1 - June 30, 2025

  • Net sales amounted to MSEK 721 (730). Currency adjusted growth was 7%, whereof 2% was organic.
  • EBITA decreased 23% to MSEK 84 (110).
  • EBITA margin was 11.7 (15.1) %.
  • Profit after tax decreased 35% to MSEK 39 (60).
  • Earnings per share decreased 35% to SEK 2.03 (3.11).

January 1 - June 30, 2025

  • Net sales amounted to MSEK 1,368 (1,348). Currency adjusted growth was 5%, whereof 2% was organic.
  • EBITA decreased 15% to MSEK 143 (169).
  • EBITA margin was 10.5 (12.5) %.
  • Profit after tax amounted to MSEK 65 (114). Excluding reversed provisions of earn-out 2024, the profit after tax decreased 24% to MSEK 65 (85). 1)
  • Earnings per share amounted to SEK 3.35 (5.86). Excluding reversed provision of earn-out 2024, earnings per share decreased 24% to SEK 3.35 (4.39).

"BTS North America implements a new profitability and growth strategy under new leadership - BTS Europe and BTS Other markets showed strong organic growth in the quarter."
Jessica Skon, CEO of BTS Group AB

Outlook 2025
As communicated in a separate press release on August 4, we estimate that the result (EBITA) for 2025 will be worse than in 2024.

FINANCIAL SUMMARY

MSEKApr-Jun 2025Apr-Jun 2024Jan-Jun 2025Jan-Jun 2024Jul-Jun 2024/2025Jan-Dec 2024
Net sales 721 730 1,368 1,348 2,821 2,802
Currency adjusted growth 7% 3% 5% 5% 5% 5%
EBITA 84 110 143 169 339 365
EBITA margin 11.7% 15.1% 10.5% 12.5% 12.0% 13.0%
EBIT 65 95 106 138 266 298
EBIT margin 9.0% 13.0% 7.7% 10.2% 9.4% 10.6%
Profit after tax 39 60 65 114 338 387
Profit after tax, excl. reversed earn-out provision 1) 39 60 65 85 171 191
Cash flow from operating activities -40 -10 -97 17 272 386
Earnings per share, SEK 2) 2.03 3.11 3.35 5.86 17.42 19.93
Earnings per share, SEK, excl. reversed earn-out provision 1) 2) 2.03 3.11 3.35 4.39 8.80 9.84
Net debt (+) / net cash (-) 123 -76 123 -76 123 -282
Number of employees (EOP) 1,1723) 1,099 1,1723) 1,099 1,1723) 1,172

1) During the first quarter 2024, a provision of earn-out related to the earlier acquisition of RLI was reversed, impacting the net financial items positively by MSEK 29 for the first half of the year. For increased comparability, the 2024 profit before and after tax in this interim report is presented, including and excluding this reversal.
2) Before and after dilution of shares.
3) Acquisitions since the end of the second quarter previous year, have brought in 103 new employees.

For more information, please contact:

Michael Wallin
Head of investor relations
BTS Group AB
michael.wallin@bts.com
+46-8-587 070 02
+46-708-78 80 19

This information is information that BTS Group AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 07:00 CEST on August 22, 2025.

About BTS Group

BTS is a global professional services firm headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. BTS has about 1,200 professionals in 38 offices located on six continents. BTS competes in both talent and HR consulting as well as the traditional consulting markets. BTS's services support a broad range of client challenges including top-to-bottom and on-demand leadership development, talent selection and readiness, strategy creation and strategy implementation, as well as culture and broad-scale change. For over 35 years, BTS has been focused on the people-side of change and on powering better performance using proprietary simulation, learning, coaching, and assessment methodologies. We partner with nearly 1,200 organizations, including over 40 of the world's 100 largest global corporations.

BTS is a public company listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange and trades under the symbol BTS B.

For more information, please visit www.bts.com.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Tech-Aktien mit Crash-Tendenzen
Künstliche Intelligenz, Magnificent Seven, Tech-Euphorie – seit Monaten scheint an der Börse nur eine Richtung zu existieren: nach oben. Doch hinter den Rekordkursen lauert eine gefährliche Wahrheit. Die Bewertungen vieler Tech-Schwergewichte haben historische Extremniveaus erreicht. Shiller-KGV bei 39, Buffett-Indikator auf Allzeithoch – schon in der Dotcom-Ära war der Markt kaum teurer.

Hinzu kommen euphorische Anlegerstimmung, IPO-Hypes ohne Substanz, kreditfinanzierte Wertpapierkäufe in Rekordhöhe und charttechnische Warnsignale, die Erinnerungen an 2000 und 2021 wecken. Gleichzeitig drücken geopolitische Risiken, Trumps aggressive Zollpolitik und saisonale Börsenschwäche auf die Perspektiven.

Die Gefahr: Aus der schleichenden Korrektur könnte ein rasanter Crash werden – und der könnte vor allem überbewertete KI- und Chipwerte hart treffen.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezial-Report zeigen wir Ihnen, welche Tech-Aktien am stärksten gefährdet sind und wie Sie Ihr Depot vor dem Platzen der Blase schützen könnten.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report!

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.