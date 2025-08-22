The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

The Diverse Income Trust plc

22ndAugust 2025

It is announced that at the close of business on 21stAugust 2025 the unaudited Net Asset Value per share of the Diverse Income Trust plc is:

With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:

Including current period revenue to

21st August 2025 111.83 per ordinary share

Excluding current period revenue 109.13 per ordinary share

Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45

22ndAugust 2025