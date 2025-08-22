Enzymatica AB: Bulletin from the Extraordinary General Meeting of Enzymatica AB (publ) on 22 August 2025

On 22 August 2025, the shareholders of Enzymatica AB (publ) (the "Company") held an Extraordinary General Meeting. The following principal resolutions were adopted at the Meeting.

Election of Board of Directors and Board remuneration

The Meeting resolved, in accordance with the proposal of the Nomination Committee, that the Board of Directors shall consist of seven (7) ordinary members without deputies. Claus Egstrand was elected as an ordinary member of the Board of Directors for the period until the end of the next Annual General Meeting. Thus, the Board of Directors comprises Bengt Baron (Chairman), Guðmundur Pálmason, Mats Andersson, Louise Nicolin, Helene Willberg, Moa Fransson, and Claus Egstrand.

It was further resolved that no Board remuneration shall be paid to Claus Egstrand for the period until the end of the next Annual General Meeting. In all other respects, remuneration to the Board of Directors shall be paid in accordance with the resolution of the Annual General Meeting.

Resolution on the Implementation of a Long-Term Incentive Program 2025/2028

The Meeting resolved to implement a long-term incentive program within the Company (together with its subsidiaries, the "Group"), by way of an issue of warrants including approval of transfer of warrants. The Company shall issue not more than 2,000,000 warrants. Each warrant entitles the holder to subscribe for one (1) share in the Company and upon full exercise of the warrants the Company's share capital may thus increase by no more than SEK 80 000,028723.

The warrants may, with deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights, only be subscribed for by the Company, after which the Company shall transfer the warrants to employees (including consultants) in the Group (the "Participants"). The Company's subscription of the warrants shall be made on a special subscription list within thirty (30) calendar days from the date of the Extraordinary General Meeting that resolves on the issue. The warrants are issued without consideration to the Company. The transfer of the warrants to the Participants will be carried out at market value, as determined in accordance with the Black & Scholes valuation model.

The warrants may be exercised for subscription of new shares during the period from and including 1 October 2028 until and including 31 December 2028. Any warrants that have not been exercised for subscription of shares as of 31 December 2028 will expire. Each warrant shall entitle the warrant holder to subscribe for one new share in the Company at a subscription price per share amounting to 200 percent of the volume-weighted average price for the Company's shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market during the five trading days that occur most recently before the Annual General Meeting on 22 August 2025.

For more detailed information regarding the content of the resolutions, reference is made to the complete notice of the Meeting and the Company's website, www.enzymatica.com .

For more information, please contact:

Claus Egstrand, CEO, Enzymatica AB

Phone: +44 7780 22 8385 | Email: claus.egstrand@enzymatica.com

About Enzymatica

Enzymatica AB develops and markets products that treat and alleviate infections and symptoms in the upper airways. The best-selling product is ColdZyme®, an oral spray for colds and cold-like symptoms in the upper airways. The company's strategy is to continue growing by strengthening its position in existing markets and expanding into additional geographic markets through collaborations with established partners under their brands in the cold remedy market. The company is headquartered in Lund and is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. The Certified Adviser is DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ).

For more information visit www.enzymatica.se