Worldline SA: S&P Global ratings downgrade

Following S&P Global Ratings' decision to move Worldline's credit rating to BB, the Group confirms its continued focus on financial discipline

Paris, La Défense, August 22, 2025 - Worldline [Euronext: WLN], a global leader in payment services, notes S&P Global Ratings' downgrade of its credit rating.

On Friday 22, August 2025, following H1'25 results publication, S&P Global Ratings has taken the action to downgrade Worldline rating.

S&P Global Ratings' adjusted long-term credit rating of Worldline is at BB with a negative outlook (from BBB-, negative outlook) and short-term credit rating at B (from A-3).

Worldline has taken note of this decision and would like to point out that:

This decision has no impact on its current funding, debt maturities and marginal cost impact

2025/2026 refinancing needs are already fully addressed

S&P continues to consider the liquidity profile as "exceptional"





As mentioned by S&P Global Ratings: "Worldline will maintain a unique market position within the growing payment industry, underpinned by its broad geographic diversification, leading market positions, comprehensive product portfolio spanning the full value chain, proprietary intellectual property, investments in new technologies, and strong, long-term customer relationships." The full report is available on S&P Global Ratings' website.

Key milestones reached on July 30 demonstrate Worldline's commitment to returning to growth and generating robust cash flow.

The Capital Market Day on November 6 will present the strategic roadmap to reposition the Group and unlock its full potential.

FORTHCOMING EVENTS

October 21, 2025: Q3 2025 revenue

November 6, 2025: Capital Market Day

