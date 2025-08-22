Anzeige
Freitag, 22.08.2025
Übernahme-Kracher: Diese Übernahme eröffnet völlig neue Wachstumschancen im Krypto-Sektor
WKN: A116LR | ISIN: FR0011981968 | Ticker-Symbol: WO6
Tradegate
22.08.25 | 15:54
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.08.2025 15:18 Uhr
Worldline SA: S&P Global ratings downgrade

Following S&P Global Ratings' decision to move Worldline's credit rating to BB, the Group confirms its continued focus on financial discipline

Paris, La Défense, August 22, 2025 - Worldline [Euronext: WLN], a global leader in payment services, notes S&P Global Ratings' downgrade of its credit rating.

On Friday 22, August 2025, following H1'25 results publication, S&P Global Ratings has taken the action to downgrade Worldline rating.

S&P Global Ratings' adjusted long-term credit rating of Worldline is at BB with a negative outlook (from BBB-, negative outlook) and short-term credit rating at B (from A-3).

Worldline has taken note of this decision and would like to point out that:

  • This decision has no impact on its current funding, debt maturities and marginal cost impact
  • 2025/2026 refinancing needs are already fully addressed
  • S&P continues to consider the liquidity profile as "exceptional"

As mentioned by S&P Global Ratings: "Worldline will maintain a unique market position within the growing payment industry, underpinned by its broad geographic diversification, leading market positions, comprehensive product portfolio spanning the full value chain, proprietary intellectual property, investments in new technologies, and strong, long-term customer relationships." The full report is available on S&P Global Ratings' website.

Key milestones reached on July 30 demonstrate Worldline's commitment to returning to growth and generating robust cash flow.

The Capital Market Day on November 6 will present the strategic roadmap to reposition the Group and unlock its full potential.

FORTHCOMING EVENTS

  • October 21, 2025: Q3 2025 revenue
  • November 6, 2025: Capital Market Day

INVESTOR RELATIONS

Laurent Marie
E laurent.marie@worldline.com

Peter Farren
E peter.farren@worldline.com

COMMUNICATION

Sandrine van der Ghinst
E sandrine.vanderghinst@worldline.com

Hélène Carlander
E helene.carlander@worldline.com

ABOUT WORLDLINE

Worldline [Euronext: WLN] helps businesses of all shapes and sizes to accelerate their growth journey - quickly, simply, and securely. With advanced payment technology, local expertise, and solutions customised for hundreds of markets and industries, Worldline powers the growth of over one million businesses worldwide. Worldline generated a 4.6 billion euros revenue in 2024. worldline.com

Worldline's corporate purpose ("raison d'être") is to design and operate leading digital payment and transactional solutions that enable sustainable economic growth and reinforce trust and security in our societies. Worldline makes them environmentally friendly, widely accessible, and supports social transformation.

FOLLOW US

DISCLAIMER

This document contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including references, concerning the Group's expected growth and profitability in the future which may significantly impact the expected performance indicated in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties are linked to factors out of the control of the Company and not precisely estimated, such as market conditions or competitors' behaviours. Any forward-looking statements made in this document are statements about Worldline's beliefs and expectations and should be evaluated as such. Forward-looking statements include statements that may relate to Worldline's plans, objectives, strategies, goals, future events, future revenues or synergies, or performance, and other information that is not historical information. Actual events or results may differ from those described in this document due to a number of risks and uncertainties that are described within the 2024 Universal Registration Document filed with the French Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) on April 14, 2025, under the filling number: D.25-0257.

Revenue organic growth and Adjusted EBITDA improvement are presented at constant scope and exchange rate. Adjusted EBITDA is presented as defined in the 2024 Universal Registration Document. All amounts are presented in € million without decimal. This may in certain circumstances lead to non-material differences between the sum of the figures and the subtotals that appear in the tables. 2025 objectives are expressed at constant scope and exchange rates and according to Group's accounting standards.

Worldline does not undertake, and specifically disclaims, any obligation or responsibility to update or amend any of the information above except as otherwise required by law.

This document is disseminated for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to purchase, or a solicitation of an offer to sell, any securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction. Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States unless they have been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or the securities laws of any U.S. are exempt from registration. The securities that may be offered in any transaction have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act or the securities laws of any U.S. state and Worldline does not intend to make a public offering of any such securities in the United States.


