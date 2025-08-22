urban-gro, Inc. Receives Nasdaq Delisting Determination; Announces Comprehensive Review of Strategic Alternatives and Provides Corporate Update

LAFAYETTE, COLORADO / ACCESS Newswire / August 22, 2025 / urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO) ("urban-gro" or the "Company"), an integrated professional services and design-build firm, today announced that it received a determination letter (the "Determination") from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") indicating that the Company's common stock is subject to delisting due to non-compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rules 5250(c)(1) and 5550(b)(1). The Determination follows the Company's inability to timely file its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the periods ended March 31 and June 30, 2025, as well as its failure to maintain the minimum stockholders' equity of $2.5 million required under Listing Rule 5550(b)(1).

Immediate Response and Appeal Process

The Company plans to immediately appeal the Determination and request a hearing before the Nasdaq Hearings Panel. By filing this appeal request, the delisting determination will be stayed for 15 calendar days from the date the appeal is submitted. The Company also expects to request an additional stay pending the outcome of the hearing\. Until the hearing panel makes a determination regarding the stay request, the Company's common stock will continue to trade on Nasdaq.

The Company is working aggressively to present a compelling case for continued listing. There can be no assurance that the Company will be able to regain compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rules 5250(c)(1) and/or 5550(b)(1), or will otherwise be in compliance with other applicable Nasdaq Listing Rules, that the request for the additional stay will be granted, or that the Company's appeal of the delisting determination will be successful.

Comprehensive Turnaround Strategy in Motion

Despite the challenges outlined in the Determination, urban-gro has implemented a comprehensive multi-pronged strategy designed to strengthen its financial position, restore regulatory compliance, and enhance long-term shareholder value:

Operational Excellence and Cost Management

Actioned over $10 million in expected annualized operating expense savings through strategic cost-reduction measures in 2025

Streamlined operations across all business units to maximize efficiency

Implemented rigorous cash flow management protocols

Restructured management compensation and incentive programs to align with performance milestones

Strategic Asset Optimization

Actively working to divest non-core assets : Entered into a Letter of Intent to sell the GA Architecture asset

Conducting comprehensive portfolio review to identify additional optimization opportunities

Exploring strategic partnerships and joint ventures to unlock asset value

Evaluating potential spin-off opportunities for certain business units

Capital Structure and Funding Initiatives

The Company is actively pursuing multiple potential funding avenues simultaneously, including:

Strategic investor partnerships with industry leaders

Debt restructuring and refinancing opportunities

Equipment financing and asset-backed lending facilities

Potential equity financing options

Revenue-based financing arrangements

Government grant opportunities within the controlled environment agriculture sector

Regulatory Compliance Acceleration

Dedicated compliance team established with external audit and legal support

Aggressive timeline established for completing all outstanding filings

Leadership Commitment and Corporate Governance

Bradley Nattrass, Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer of urban-gro, stated: "We are treating this Nasdaq determination with the utmost seriousness and are taking immediate action to address the related compliance issues. While we are disappointed by this development, we anticipated this outcome given our filing delays and are prepared with a comprehensive response plan.

"Our organization has been working diligently to complete the required filings since involuntarily changing auditors and re-filing our 2022 and 2023 financials. We understand the challenges this creates for our shareholders and are committed to transparent communication as we work to restore compliance and strengthen our foundation. Additionally, while working capital constraints have created challenges, we have never wavered in our commitment to our shareholders, employees, and customers.

We have already taken decisive action to strengthen our financial position, including targeted cost management measures that are expected to has already deliver over $10 million in annualized savings, asset optimization including the initiating the GA Architect divestiture. Simultaneously, we are pursuing multiple funding opportunities and working with our compliance team to complete all outstanding filings on an accelerated timeline.

"We are not simply reacting to these challenges - we are using them as a catalyst to emerge as a stronger, more focused organization. The controlled environment agriculture market continues to show tremendous promise, and urban-gro's integrated solutions platform positions us uniquely to capitalize on this growth once we restore our financial foundation. I want to personally assure our stakeholders that every member of our leadership team is fully committed to navigating this process and maximizing shareholder value."

