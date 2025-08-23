Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 22, 2025) - Argo Graphene Solutions Corp. (CSE: ARGO) (OTCQB: ARLSF) (FSE: 94Y) ("Argo" or the "Company"), a leader in innovative graphene-based technologies, is pleased to announce it has signed a working relationship agreement with Ceylon Graphene Technologies (Pvt) Ltd ("Ceylon"), a leading manufacturer of high-grade graphene oxide derived from 99% pure vein graphite.

The agreement, effective August 1, 2025, stipulates that Ceylon will supply regular shipments of high-grade graphene oxide paste (20% Graphene Oxide or better) to Argo. Argo will, in turn, mix the high-grade concentrate paste to the required dispersions as per Ceylon's directive- to render it suitable for use in concrete, cement and asphalt applications. Argo will integrate this liquid dispersion amongst its planned North American distribution network with a plan for potential global expansion. The agreement establishes a minimum order volume of 1000 kilograms. Argo has committed to scaling its purchases to a minimum of 4000 kilograms of high-grade graphene oxide paste over the term of the agreement.

Ceylon is known for its comprehensive and advanced concrete testing data, in the graphene-enhanced cement and concrete additive space. Ceylon and Argo will collaborate by sharing data and exchanging expertise in product design, mixing processes and liquid dispersion techniques to support the development of advanced integral additives for construction materials. Argo will assist in progressing innovative technologies developed by Ceylon, helping to facilitate distribution and assist in market testing where needed. The agreement also includes a provision that Ceylon receives a pre-agreed royalty on sales generated from competing customers introduced within Argo's operational regions.

The agreement has an initial two year term , with an option for annual extensions, and includes terms for quality assurance, intellectual property protection, and cooperation. Both parties are committed to exploring a future joint venture manufacturing agreement to further optimize production and reduce costs.

Scott Smale, Argo president and CEO states, "This collaboration leverages Ceylon's expertise in producing high-quality graphene oxide from one of the purest forms of vein graphite in the world to Argo's construction knowledge and capabilities in product development to distribution. The cost savings of shipping paste vs liquid makes the economics of integrating graphene into our mix a very competitive product."

Graphene infused concrete, cement and asphalt represent a significant advancement in construction materials. By integrating graphene into traditional mixtures the materials exhibit notable improvements in mechanical and durability properties. Laboratory and field data suggest minimum increases of approximately 30% compressive strength, 24% tensile strength and 23% in flexural strength. Durability metrics also show substantial gains, including up to 70% greater resistance to abrasion and 400% reduction in water permeability. These enhancements contribute to longer service life, reduced maintenance requirements and potential reductions in material usage. The technology aligns with sustainable construction while maintaining cost-effectiveness.

About Ceylon Graphene Technologies (Pvt) Ltd

Based at the Nanotechnology & Science Park, Sri Lanka Institute of Nanotechnology (SLINTEC) in Homagama, Ceylon Graphene Technologies specializes in manufacturing high-grade graphene oxide paste from 99% pure vein graphite. Renowned for its quality, Ceylon's products are tailored for advanced applications, including lithium-ion batteries and graphene-enhanced materials.

About Argo Graphene Solutions Corp.

Argo Graphene Solutions Corp. is a Canadian advanced materials company focused on developing sustainable, high-performance solutions for the construction and agricultural industries. Through its subsidiaries, including Argo Green Concrete Solutions Inc., Argo leverages innovative technologies to create eco-friendly products that meet the demands of modern infrastructure.

Certain information in this press release constitutes "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation, including statements regarding the development of Argo's technology and the creation of eco-friendly products. Forward-looking statements are based on management's opinions and estimates as of the date of this release and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially. These factors include, but are not limited to, the receipt of necessary regulatory approvals. Argo undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable securities laws. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

